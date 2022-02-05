|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gebrewhit
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|B.Johnson
|36
|4-10
|4-4
|0-8
|2
|2
|12
|D.Jones
|30
|5-12
|0-1
|0-8
|1
|3
|10
|Ongenda
|37
|3-7
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|3
|9
|Terry
|40
|6-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|13
|McCauley
|28
|8-12
|1-1
|2-5
|3
|1
|21
|Anei
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|2
|Favre
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|8-9
|7-30
|11
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .475, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McCauley 4-8, Terry 1-5, B.Johnson 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-3, D.Jones 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ongenda 3, D.Jones).
Turnovers: 9 (Ongenda 4, Gebrewhit 2, Anei, B.Johnson, Terry).
Steals: 4 (McCauley 2, D.Jones, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|38
|5-15
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|10
|Nunge
|33
|4-6
|3-4
|1-7
|3
|5
|12
|N.Johnson
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Jones
|36
|3-6
|5-6
|1-5
|2
|0
|11
|Scruggs
|33
|7-13
|3-6
|2-6
|2
|0
|21
|Odom
|28
|4-4
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|0
|8
|Kunkel
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Hunter
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|11-16
|6-28
|14
|11
|65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Scruggs 4-8, Nunge 1-1, Kunkel 1-4, C.Jones 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Freemantle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Jones 2, Nunge).
Turnovers: 9 (Scruggs 5, N.Johnson 2, C.Jones, Hunter).
Steals: 6 (C.Jones 2, Freemantle 2, Kunkel, N.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|34
|35
|—
|69
|Xavier
|27
|38
|—
|65
A_10,353 (10,250).