FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gebrewhit191-50-00-1222
B.Johnson364-104-40-82212
D.Jones305-120-10-81310
Ongenda373-73-32-3139
Terry406-110-01-31313
McCauley288-121-12-53121
Anei91-20-02-2122
Favre10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-598-97-30111669

Percentages: FG .475, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McCauley 4-8, Terry 1-5, B.Johnson 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-3, D.Jones 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ongenda 3, D.Jones).

Turnovers: 9 (Ongenda 4, Gebrewhit 2, Anei, B.Johnson, Terry).

Steals: 4 (McCauley 2, D.Jones, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle385-150-01-61310
Nunge334-63-41-73512
N.Johnson100-30-00-1010
C.Jones363-65-61-52011
Scruggs337-133-62-62021
Odom284-40-01-2508
Kunkel151-60-00-0123
Hunter70-10-00-1000
Totals20024-5411-166-28141165

Percentages: FG .444, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Scruggs 4-8, Nunge 1-1, Kunkel 1-4, C.Jones 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Freemantle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Jones 2, Nunge).

Turnovers: 9 (Scruggs 5, N.Johnson 2, C.Jones, Hunter).

Steals: 6 (C.Jones 2, Freemantle 2, Kunkel, N.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul343569
Xavier273865

A_10,353 (10,250).

