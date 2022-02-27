FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nyiwe172-30-03-5224
Wheeler298-132-51-73320
Mathis231-62-20-0214
Smith223-62-21-1548
Champagnie3510-272-32-60326
Alexander318-122-56-84418
Addae-Wusu153-30-00-2237
Stanley121-30-01-3022
Coburn111-23-51-1145
Pinzon50-10-00-1100
Totals20037-7613-2215-34202694

Percentages: FG .487, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Champagnie 4-9, Wheeler 2-6, Addae-Wusu 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wheeler 3, Champagnie, Nyiwe).

Turnovers: 13 (Champagnie 4, Alexander 3, Wheeler 2, Addae-Wusu, Nyiwe, Pinzon, Stanley).

Steals: 4 (Champagnie 2, Nyiwe, Stanley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
B.Johnson302-44-90-5019
Jones368-157-81-105324
Ongenda242-62-42-4136
Freeman-Liberty3714-216-92-82439
Terry241-24-40-0346
Gebrewhit210-21-21-4321
Anei144-52-22-21210
McCauley142-40-01-1014
Totals20033-5926-389-34152099

Percentages: FG .559, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Freeman-Liberty 5-8, B.Johnson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, Terry 0-1, McCauley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Anei 4, Ongenda 2, Jones).

Turnovers: 15 (Freeman-Liberty 4, Jones 3, Terry 3, B.Johnson 2, Anei, Gebrewhit, McCauley).

Steals: 10 (Freeman-Liberty 5, Jones 4, Ongenda).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's415394
DePaul475299

A_3,735 (10,387).

