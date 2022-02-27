|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nyiwe
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|4
|Wheeler
|29
|8-13
|2-5
|1-7
|3
|3
|20
|Mathis
|23
|1-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Smith
|22
|3-6
|2-2
|1-1
|5
|4
|8
|Champagnie
|35
|10-27
|2-3
|2-6
|0
|3
|26
|Alexander
|31
|8-12
|2-5
|6-8
|4
|4
|18
|Addae-Wusu
|15
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Stanley
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Coburn
|11
|1-2
|3-5
|1-1
|1
|4
|5
|Pinzon
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-76
|13-22
|15-34
|20
|26
|94
Percentages: FG .487, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Champagnie 4-9, Wheeler 2-6, Addae-Wusu 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wheeler 3, Champagnie, Nyiwe).
Turnovers: 13 (Champagnie 4, Alexander 3, Wheeler 2, Addae-Wusu, Nyiwe, Pinzon, Stanley).
Steals: 4 (Champagnie 2, Nyiwe, Stanley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|B.Johnson
|30
|2-4
|4-9
|0-5
|0
|1
|9
|Jones
|36
|8-15
|7-8
|1-10
|5
|3
|24
|Ongenda
|24
|2-6
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|6
|Freeman-Liberty
|37
|14-21
|6-9
|2-8
|2
|4
|39
|Terry
|24
|1-2
|4-4
|0-0
|3
|4
|6
|Gebrewhit
|21
|0-2
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|1
|Anei
|14
|4-5
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|10
|McCauley
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|33-59
|26-38
|9-34
|15
|20
|99
Percentages: FG .559, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Freeman-Liberty 5-8, B.Johnson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, Terry 0-1, McCauley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Anei 4, Ongenda 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 15 (Freeman-Liberty 4, Jones 3, Terry 3, B.Johnson 2, Anei, Gebrewhit, McCauley).
Steals: 10 (Freeman-Liberty 5, Jones 4, Ongenda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|41
|53
|—
|94
|DePaul
|47
|52
|—
|99
A_3,735 (10,387).