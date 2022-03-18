|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_None. Penalties_Hamonic, VAN (Holding), 12:18.
Second Period_1, Detroit, Suter 12 (Namestnikov), 8:09. Penalties_Zadina, DET (Slashing), 6:09; Suter, DET (Hooking), 19:41; Vrana, DET (Misconduct), 20:00.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Staal, DET (Interference), 8:16.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 18-13-4_35. Vancouver 12-17-14_43.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 16-18-6 (43 shots-43 saves). Vancouver, Demko 27-18-3 (35-34).
A_18,893 (18,910). T_2:26.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mitch Hunt.