Kansas CityDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals3610129
Melendez c3010Baddoo lf5100
Rivero c1000Greene cf4111
Witt Jr. ss4010Clemens ph-1b1000
Perez dh5000Báez dh4222
Pasquantino 1b4120Haase ph-dh1000
Olivares lf3000H.Castro 1b-ss4100
Waters lf1100Schoop 2b3120
Dozier rf3010W.Castro rf2121
O'Hearn ph-rf1112Reyes pr-rf2101
Taylor cf3020Candelario 3b3111
Isbel ph-cf1000Barnhart c3132
Eaton 3b2011Kreidler ss-cf4011
Lopez 2b4000

Kansas City0000000303
Detroit01004140x10

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley L,4-942-365411
Clarke1-300001
Keller121102
Castillo013320
Weaver231101
Detroit
Rodriguez W,5-562-350043
Foley2-333310
De Jesus12-310000

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you