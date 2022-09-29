|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|9
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Báez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 1b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Waters lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Castro rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|O'Hearn ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Reyes pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Isbel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Eaton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kreidler ss-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Detroit
|010
|041
|40x
|—
|10
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Heasley L,4-9
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|Clarke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Keller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Castillo
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Weaver
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Rodriguez W,5-5
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Foley
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|De Jesus
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).
