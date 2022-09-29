|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|5
|3
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Waters lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-O'Hearn ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Isbel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Eaton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|9
|3
|5
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Clemens ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Báez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|d-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|H.Castro 1b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|W.Castro rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Reyes pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.221
|Kreidler ss-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030_3
|9
|1
|Detroit
|010
|041
|40x_10
|12
|1
a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.
1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs_O'Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF_Candelario. S_Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Baddoo. GIDP_Lopez.
DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 4-9
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|80
|5.00
|Clarke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.99
|Keller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.13
|Castillo
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|7.90
|Weaver
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|6.19
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 5-5
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|102
|4.02
|Foley
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|4.01
|De Jesus
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.13
Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).
