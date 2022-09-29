Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539353
Melendez c301011.219
Rivero c100000.182
Witt Jr. ss401011.256
Perez dh500000.249
Pasquantino 1b412010.284
Olivares lf300000.304
Waters lf110010.233
Dozier rf301001.241
b-O'Hearn ph-rf111200.236
Taylor cf302000.261
c-Isbel ph-cf100000.210
Eaton 3b201110.269
Lopez 2b400000.228

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals361012935
Baddoo lf510000.197
Greene cf411101.254
a-Clemens ph-1b100000.148
Báez dh422200.241
d-Haase ph-dh100001.251
H.Castro 1b-ss410010.272
Schoop 2b312010.206
W.Castro rf212100.241
1-Reyes pr-rf210101.256
Candelario 3b311100.210
Barnhart c313210.221
Kreidler ss-cf401102.203

Kansas City000000030_391
Detroit01004140x_10121

a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.

1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs_O'Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF_Candelario. S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Baddoo. GIDP_Lopez.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 4-942-365411805.00
Clarke1-30000143.99
Keller121102225.13
Castillo013320207.90
Weaver231101356.19
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 5-562-3500431024.02
Foley2-333310224.01
De Jesus12-310000162.13

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).

