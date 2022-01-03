DETROIT (115)
Bey 12-22 2-2 34, Diallo 5-12 1-3 11, Lyles 5-12 0-0 11, Cunningham 8-15 0-0 19, Hayes 2-5 1-2 5, J.Jackson 9-13 1-1 24, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 0-1 2-2 2, Robinson 1-6 2-4 5. Totals 44-91 9-14 115.
MILWAUKEE (106)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-21 9-13 31, Middleton 3-10 3-3 10, Portis 5-12 0-0 12, Allen 2-11 0-0 5, Holiday 11-19 3-4 29, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 3-5 1-1 9, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 1-6 1-1 3, Matthews 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-92 17-22 106.
|Detroit
|28
|33
|26
|28
|—
|115
|Milwaukee
|30
|34
|21
|21
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-43 (Bey 8-13, J.Jackson 5-7, Cunningham 3-7, Lyles 1-4, Robinson 1-6, Diallo 0-2, Hayes 0-3), Milwaukee 11-46 (Holiday 4-8, Cousins 2-4, Portis 2-6, Connaughton 1-4, Middleton 1-6, Allen 1-8, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4, Hill 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 47 (Diallo 9), Milwaukee 47 (Portis 14). Assists_Detroit 31 (Cunningham 7), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Milwaukee 12. A_17,341 (17,500)