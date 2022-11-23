DETROIT (125)
Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125.
UTAH (116)
Markkanen 4-13 2-2 13, Olynyk 4-7 0-0 8, Vanderbilt 3-5 1-1 7, Clarkson 9-17 3-3 24, Sexton 7-12 2-2 17, Fontecchio 2-5 4-5 10, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Kessler 2-2 1-2 5, Beasley 9-18 3-4 29, Horton-Tucker 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-83 16-19 116.
|Detroit
|30
|36
|32
|27
|—
|125
|Utah
|25
|29
|36
|26
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-24 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2), Utah 18-41 (Beasley 8-15, Markkanen 3-7, Clarkson 3-8, Fontecchio 2-3, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Sexton 1-4, Olynyk 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 38 (Duren 7), Utah 38 (Beasley 11). Assists_Detroit 24 (Ivey, Joseph 6), Utah 31 (Sexton 12). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Utah 21. A_18,206 (18,206)
