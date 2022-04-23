|Colorado
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|42
|13
|20
|13
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Haase pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castro ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Trejo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Detroit
|400
|104
|40x
|—
|13
DP_Colorado 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B_H.Castro (2). HR_Torkelson (3).
Gilbreath pitched to 9 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:02. A_37,566 (41,083).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
