ColoradoDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32070Totals42132013
Joe dh4010Grossman rf4231
Grichuk rf3020Meadows lf4322
Bryant lf3000Cabrera dh4122
Hilliard lf1010Haase pr-dh1010
Cron 1b4000Candelario 3b4012
Díaz c4000W.Castro pr-3b0000
McMahon 3b3010Schoop 2b5122
Rodgers 2b4000Torkelson 1b5223
Iglesias ss2010H.Castro ss5240
Trejo ph-ss1000Barnhart c5020
Daza cf3010Baddoo cf5211

Colorado0000000000
Detroit40010440x13

DP_Colorado 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B_H.Castro (2). HR_Torkelson (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Senzatela L,1-15105503
Blach2-354411
Gilbreath154421
Chacín11-300002
Detroit
Skubal W,1-1650006
Peralta110001
De Jesus210023

Gilbreath pitched to 9 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:02. A_37,566 (41,083).

