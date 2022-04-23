ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32070210
Joe dh401001.340
Grichuk rf302011.364
Bryant lf300002.326
Hilliard lf101000.316
Cron 1b400003.308
Díaz c400002.268
McMahon 3b301011.233
Rodgers 2b400000.087
Iglesias ss201000.300
a-Trejo ph-ss100000.385
Daza cf301000.467

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4213201337
Grossman rf423111.286
Meadows lf432210.325
Cabrera dh412200.326
1-Haase pr-dh101000.192
Candelario 3b401211.163
2-W.Castro pr-3b000000.286
Schoop 2b512200.140
Torkelson 1b522302.231
H.Castro ss524000.333
Barnhart c502002.217
Baddoo cf521101.129

Colorado000000000_070
Detroit40010440x_13200

a-grounded out for Iglesias in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th. 2-ran for Candelario in the 7th.

LOB_Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B_H.Castro (2). HR_Torkelson (3), off Senzatela. RBIs_Schoop 2 (5), Torkelson 3 (8), Grossman (4), Baddoo (2), Cabrera 2 (5), Candelario 2 (4), Meadows 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron 2, Rodgers 2); Detroit 5 (Torkelson 2, Baddoo, Meadows, Schoop). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; Detroit 9 for 18.

GIDP_Joe, Rodgers, Cabrera.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela, L, 1-15105503804.73
Blach2-354411357.36
Gilbreath1544213432.40
Chacín11-300002136.75
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 1-1650006912.30
Peralta11000190.00
De Jesus210023380.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Chacín 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:02. A_37,566 (41,083).

