|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|10
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Trejo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.467
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|20
|13
|3
|7
|Grossman rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Meadows lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.325
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|1-Haase pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.163
|2-W.Castro pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.140
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.231
|H.Castro ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Barnhart c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Baddoo cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.129
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|400
|104
|40x_13
|20
|0
a-grounded out for Iglesias in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th. 2-ran for Candelario in the 7th.
LOB_Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B_H.Castro (2). HR_Torkelson (3), off Senzatela. RBIs_Schoop 2 (5), Torkelson 3 (8), Grossman (4), Baddoo (2), Cabrera 2 (5), Candelario 2 (4), Meadows 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron 2, Rodgers 2); Detroit 5 (Torkelson 2, Baddoo, Meadows, Schoop). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; Detroit 9 for 18.
GIDP_Joe, Rodgers, Cabrera.
DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 1-1
|5
|10
|5
|5
|0
|3
|80
|4.73
|Blach
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|35
|7.36
|Gilbreath
|1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|34
|32.40
|Chacín
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.75
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 1-1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|91
|2.30
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|De Jesus
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|38
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Chacín 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:02. A_37,566 (41,083).
