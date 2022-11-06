|Green Bay
|0
|0
|6
|3
|—
|9
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|7
|—
|15
Second Quarter
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15.
Third Quarter
GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51.
GB_FG Crosby 25, 6:36.
A_63,379.
|GB
|Det
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|389
|254
|Rushes-yards
|25-106
|31-117
|Passing
|283
|137
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-33
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-29
|3-9
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-43-3
|14-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Punts
|1-31.0
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-81
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|34:42
|25:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff 14-26-1-137.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Deguara 5-41, Lazard 4-87, Tonyan 3-29, Toure 2-34, Watson 2-24, A.Jones 2-20, Dillon 2-10, Lewis 1-19, Doubs 1-18, Watkins 1-9. Detroit, St. Brown 4-55, Swift 3-40, Raymond 3-17, Mitchell 2-8, Kennedy 1-16, S.Zylstra 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
