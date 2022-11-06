Green Bay00639
Detroit080715

Second Quarter

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15.

Third Quarter

GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51.

GB_FG Crosby 25, 6:36.

A_63,379.

GBDet
First downs1919
Total Net Yards389254
Rushes-yards25-10631-117
Passing283137
Punt Returns1-100-0
Kickoff Returns1-333-66
Interceptions Ret.1-293-9
Comp-Att-Int23-43-314-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-80-0
Punts1-31.03-45.333
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-817-62
Time of Possession34:4225:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff 14-26-1-137.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Deguara 5-41, Lazard 4-87, Tonyan 3-29, Toure 2-34, Watson 2-24, A.Jones 2-20, Dillon 2-10, Lewis 1-19, Doubs 1-18, Watkins 1-9. Detroit, St. Brown 4-55, Swift 3-40, Raymond 3-17, Mitchell 2-8, Kennedy 1-16, S.Zylstra 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you