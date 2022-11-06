Green Bay00639
Detroit080715

Second Quarter

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0.

Third Quarter

GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Lazard; Aa.Rodgers 7 run on 3rd-and-8. Detroit 8, Green Bay 6.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson kick return to Detroit 30; Jama.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Jama.Williams 14 run; Goff 25 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-6; Ju.Jackson 11 run. Detroit 15, Green Bay 6.

GB_FG Crosby 25, 6:36. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 8:15. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Tonyan; Aa.Rodgers 18 run on 3rd-and-17. Detroit 15, Green Bay 9.

A_63,379.

GBDet
FIRST DOWNS1919
Rushing65
Passing1110
Penalty24
THIRD DOWN EFF8-156-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-40-2
TOTAL NET YARDS389254
Total Plays6957
Avg Gain5.64.5
NET YARDS RUSHING106117
Rushes2531
Avg per rush4.243.774
NET YARDS PASSING283137
Sacked-Yds lost1-80-0
Gross-Yds passing291137
Completed-Att.23-4314-26
Had Intercepted31
Yards-Pass Play6.4325.269
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-0-03-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.1-31.03-45.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7275
Punt Returns1-100-0
Kickoff Returns1-333-66
Interceptions1-293-9
PENALTIES-Yds8-817-62
FUMBLES-Lost2-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:4225:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff 14-26-1-137.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Deguara 5-41, Lazard 4-87, Tonyan 3-29, Toure 2-34, Watson 2-24, A.Jones 2-20, Dillon 2-10, Lewis 1-19, Doubs 1-18, Watkins 1-9. Detroit, St. Brown 4-55, Swift 3-40, Raymond 3-17, Mitchell 2-8, Kennedy 1-16, S.Zylstra 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-10. Detroit, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 1-33. Detroit, Ju.Jackson 2-47, B.Zylstra 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Barnes 4-4-0, Clark 4-3-0, Douglas 4-1-0, Q.Walker 4-1-0, Savage 3-1-0, Amos 3-0-0, McDuffie 2-2-0, Gary 2-1-0, Lowry 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Nixon 1-1-0, Enagbare 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, Reed 0-2-0, Wyatt 0-2-0, R.Ford 0-1-0, Garvin 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0, Stokes 0-1-0. Detroit, Joseph 5-5-0, Elliott 5-2-0, Okudah 5-0-0, Barnes 4-8-1, W.Harris 4-2-0, Jacobs 3-0-0, J.Okwara 2-3-0, Rodriguez 2-2-0, M.Hughes 2-1-0, Paschal 2-1-0, Anzalone 1-6-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, Board 1-0-0, Skipper 1-0-0, Hutchinson 0-2-0, McNeill 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Alexander 1-29. Detroit, Joseph 2-9, Hutchinson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

