|Green Bay
|0
|0
|6
|3
|—
|9
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|7
|—
|15
Second Quarter
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0.
Third Quarter
GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Lazard; Aa.Rodgers 7 run on 3rd-and-8. Detroit 8, Green Bay 6.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson kick return to Detroit 30; Jama.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Jama.Williams 14 run; Goff 25 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-6; Ju.Jackson 11 run. Detroit 15, Green Bay 6.
GB_FG Crosby 25, 6:36. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 8:15. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Tonyan; Aa.Rodgers 18 run on 3rd-and-17. Detroit 15, Green Bay 9.
A_63,379.
|GB
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|19
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-4
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|389
|254
|Total Plays
|69
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|106
|117
|Rushes
|25
|31
|Avg per rush
|4.24
|3.774
|NET YARDS PASSING
|283
|137
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|291
|137
|Completed-Att.
|23-43
|14-26
|Had Intercepted
|3
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.432
|5.269
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-0-0
|3-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-31.0
|3-45.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|72
|75
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-33
|3-66
|Interceptions
|1-29
|3-9
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-81
|7-62
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:42
|25:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff 14-26-1-137.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Deguara 5-41, Lazard 4-87, Tonyan 3-29, Toure 2-34, Watson 2-24, A.Jones 2-20, Dillon 2-10, Lewis 1-19, Doubs 1-18, Watkins 1-9. Detroit, St. Brown 4-55, Swift 3-40, Raymond 3-17, Mitchell 2-8, Kennedy 1-16, S.Zylstra 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-10. Detroit, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 1-33. Detroit, Ju.Jackson 2-47, B.Zylstra 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Barnes 4-4-0, Clark 4-3-0, Douglas 4-1-0, Q.Walker 4-1-0, Savage 3-1-0, Amos 3-0-0, McDuffie 2-2-0, Gary 2-1-0, Lowry 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Nixon 1-1-0, Enagbare 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, Reed 0-2-0, Wyatt 0-2-0, R.Ford 0-1-0, Garvin 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0, Stokes 0-1-0. Detroit, Joseph 5-5-0, Elliott 5-2-0, Okudah 5-0-0, Barnes 4-8-1, W.Harris 4-2-0, Jacobs 3-0-0, J.Okwara 2-3-0, Rodriguez 2-2-0, M.Hughes 2-1-0, Paschal 2-1-0, Anzalone 1-6-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, Board 1-0-0, Skipper 1-0-0, Hutchinson 0-2-0, McNeill 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Alexander 1-29. Detroit, Joseph 2-9, Hutchinson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.
