New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28030111
Nimmo cf401001.302
Marte rf401001.228
Lindor ss300002.212
Alonso 1b300002.244
Pham dh301002.241
McNeil 2b300001.286
Canha lf300001.222
Escobar 3b200010.167
Álvarez c200000.200
a-Vogelbach ph100001.267

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2825218
McKinstry lf300011.262
Greene cf412101.252
Báez ss311100.240
Maton 3b400003.156
Torkelson 1b200000.206
Haase dh301000.280
Vierling rf300000.272
Ibáñez 2b301000.235
Short 2b000000.444
Rogers c300003.189

New York000000000_030
Detroit20000000x_250

a-struck out for Álvarez in the 9th.

LOB_New York 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1). HR_Greene (3), off Verlander; Báez (2), off Verlander. RBIs_Greene (9), Báez (13). SB_Greene (3). CS_Pham (1), Nimmo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Detroit 3 (Maton 2, Greene). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Báez. GIDP_Vierling.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 0-1552215793.60
Brigham100001194.50
Leone100001110.00
Smith100001212.25
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-28200191021.81
Lange, S, 5-6110002131.23

HBP_Brigham (Torkelson), Smith (Báez).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:06. A_18,369 (41,083).

