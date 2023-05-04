|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Álvarez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|McKinstry lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Maton 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Haase dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Short 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Álvarez in the 9th.
LOB_New York 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1). HR_Greene (3), off Verlander; Báez (2), off Verlander. RBIs_Greene (9), Báez (13). SB_Greene (3). CS_Pham (1), Nimmo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Detroit 3 (Maton 2, Greene). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Báez. GIDP_Vierling.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 0-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|79
|3.60
|Brigham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.25
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|102
|1.81
|Lange, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.23
HBP_Brigham (Torkelson), Smith (Báez).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:06. A_18,369 (41,083).
