abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28030Totals28252
Nimmo cf4010McKinstry lf3000
Marte rf4010Greene cf4121
Lindor ss3000Báez ss3111
Alonso 1b3000Maton 3b4000
Pham dh3010Torkelson 1b2000
McNeil 2b3000Haase dh3010
Canha lf3000Vierling rf3000
Escobar 3b2000Ibáñez 2b3010
Álvarez c2000Short 2b0000
Vogelbach ph1000Rogers c3000

New York0000000000
Detroit20000000x2

DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Ibáñez (1). HR_Greene (3), Báez (2). SB_Greene (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Verlander L,0-1552215
Brigham100001
Leone100001
Smith100001
Detroit
Rodriguez W,3-2820019
Lange S,5-6110002

HBP_Brigham (Torkelson), Smith (Báez).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:06. A_18,369 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

