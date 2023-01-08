Detroit337720
Green Bay637016

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:21.

Det_FG Badgley 37, 7:00.

GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:54.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 48, 12:56.

Det_FG Badgley 33, :00.

Third Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05.

GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55.

A_78,191.

DetGB
First downs2117
Total Net Yards323291
Rushes-yards25-10428-103
Passing219188
Punt Returns0-04-38
Kickoff Returns4-944-79
Interceptions Ret.1-230-0
Comp-Att-Int23-34-017-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-52-17
Punts4-47.01-37.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-754-35
Time of Possession27:4532:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-224. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift 7-61, St. Brown 6-49, Raymond 4-66, Chark 3-14, J.Reynolds 1-16, Ju.Jackson 1-11, Mitchell 1-7. Green Bay, Watson 5-104, Lazard 4-41, Tonyan 3-29, A.Jones 3-20, Cobb 2-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 46. Green Bay, Crosby 53.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you