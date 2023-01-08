|Detroit
|3
|3
|7
|7
|—
|20
|Green Bay
|6
|3
|7
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:21.
Det_FG Badgley 37, 7:00.
GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:54.
Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 48, 12:56.
Det_FG Badgley 33, :00.
Third Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05.
GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55.
A_78,191.
|Det
|GB
|First downs
|21
|17
|Total Net Yards
|323
|291
|Rushes-yards
|25-104
|28-103
|Passing
|219
|188
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-38
|Kickoff Returns
|4-94
|4-79
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|17-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|2-17
|Punts
|4-47.0
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-75
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|27:45
|32:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-224. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift 7-61, St. Brown 6-49, Raymond 4-66, Chark 3-14, J.Reynolds 1-16, Ju.Jackson 1-11, Mitchell 1-7. Green Bay, Watson 5-104, Lazard 4-41, Tonyan 3-29, A.Jones 3-20, Cobb 2-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 46. Green Bay, Crosby 53.
