Detroit337720
Green Bay637016

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:21. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 21; Rodgers 13 pass to Watson. Green Bay 3, Detroit 0.

Det_FG Badgley 37, 7:00. Drive: 5 plays, 12 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Goff 11 pass to St. Brown. Detroit 3, Green Bay 3.

GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:54. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 33; Rodgers 27 pass to Watson. Green Bay 6, Detroit 3.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 48, 12:56. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 2:21. Key Play: Rodgers 20 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-4. Green Bay 9, Detroit 3.

Det_FG Badgley 33, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 1:16. Key Plays: Goff 6 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-5; Goff 11 pass to Raymond; Goff 18 pass to Swift. Green Bay 9, Detroit 6.

Third Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05. Drive: 3 plays, 57 yards, 1:27. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 13 run; Goff 43 pass to Raymond. Detroit 13, Green Bay 9.

GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 17; Rodgers 6 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-3; Rodgers 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Rodgers 45 pass to Watson. Green Bay 16, Detroit 13.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 8:03. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to St. Brown; Jama.Williams 11 run; Swift 6 run on 3rd-and-8; Goff 3 pass to Chark on 4th-and-2; Swift 11 run. Detroit 20, Green Bay 16.

A_78,191.

DetGB
FIRST DOWNS2117
Rushing76
Passing129
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF4-124-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-21-2
TOTAL NET YARDS323291
Total Plays6057
Avg Gain5.45.1
NET YARDS RUSHING104103
Rushes2528
Avg per rush4.163.679
NET YARDS PASSING219188
Sacked-Yds lost1-52-17
Gross-Yds passing224205
Completed-Att.23-3417-27
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play6.2576.483
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-1-05-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.4-47.01-37.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE117117
Punt Returns0-04-38
Kickoff Returns4-944-79
Interceptions1-230-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-754-35
FUMBLES-Lost1-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:4532:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-224. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift 7-61, St. Brown 6-49, Raymond 4-66, Chark 3-14, J.Reynolds 1-16, Ju.Jackson 1-11, Mitchell 1-7. Green Bay, Watson 5-104, Lazard 4-41, Tonyan 3-29, A.Jones 3-20, Cobb 2-11.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, None. Green Bay, Nixon 4-38.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 2-48, S.Zylstra 2-46. Green Bay, Nixon 4-79.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Hughes 5-2-0, Jacobs 5-0-0, Joseph 5-0-0, Anzalone 3-5-0, Buggs 3-4-0, Elliott 3-2-0, Hutchinson 3-1-2, Cominsky 2-2-0, Oruwariye 2-1-0, Barnes 2-0-0, Jones 1-3-0, Houston 1-0-0, McNeill 1-0-0, Rodriguez 0-3-0, R.Okwara 0-1-0. Green Bay, Savage 7-4-0, Q.Walker 7-0-0, Amos 5-1-0, Campbell 4-3-0, Douglas 4-1-0, Barnes 3-0-0, Alexander 2-1-0, R.Ford 2-1-0, Slaton 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Wyatt 1-0-1, Clark 1-0-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Lazard 1-0-0, McDuffie 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Enagbare 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Joseph 1-23. Green Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 46. Green Bay, Crosby 53.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.

