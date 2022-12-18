Detroit733720
N.Y. Jets0100717

First Quarter

Det_Raymond 47 punt return (Badgley kick), 6:00. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 00:55. Detroit 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Uzomah 40 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 14:06. Drive: 3 plays, 78 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Z.Wilson 33 pass to G.Wilson. Detroit 7, N.Y. Jets 7.

Det_FG Badgley 31, 7:06. Drive: 16 plays, 62 yards, 7:00. Key Plays: Swift 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 18 pass to Chark; Ju.Jackson 4 run on 3rd-and-7; Goff 12 pass to St. Brown on 4th-and-3; Goff 15 pass to Ju.Jackson. Detroit 10, N.Y. Jets 7.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 34, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 65 yards, 00:25. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 50 pass to J.Smith; Z.Wilson 15 pass to J.Smith. Detroit 10, N.Y. Jets 10.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Badgley 34, 11:55. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:22. Key Play: Jacobs 38 interception return to N.Y. Jets 15. Detroit 13, N.Y. Jets 10.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Uzomah 1 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:41. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 33 pass to G.Wilson; Z.Wilson 14 pass to Berrios. N.Y. Jets 17, Detroit 13.

Det_Wright 51 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:49. Drive: 8 plays, 78 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson kick return to Detroit 22; Goff 10 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-2; Goff 5 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17.

DetNYJ
FIRST DOWNS1718
Rushing33
Passing1414
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF5-157-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-31-1
TOTAL NET YARDS359337
Total Plays6661
Avg Gain5.45.5
NET YARDS RUSHING10750
Rushes2822
Avg per rush3.8212.273
NET YARDS PASSING252287
Sacked-Yds lost0-04-30
Gross-Yds passing252317
Completed-Att.23-3818-35
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play6.6327.359
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-3-23-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.4-44.56-50.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE11063
Punt Returns1-471-6
Kickoff Returns1-253-57
Interceptions1-380-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-522-20
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:3227:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 8-52, Jama.Williams 13-33, Ju.Jackson 6-16, St. Brown 1-6. N.Y. Jets, Knight 13-23, Carter 4-15, Z.Wilson 3-7, Moore 1-3, Conklin 1-2.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-38-0-252. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-35-1-317.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, Raymond 5-53, Swift 5-23, Mitchell 2-12, Wright 1-51, Chark 1-18, Ju.Jackson 1-15, S.Zylstra 1-4. N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 4-98, J.Smith 4-77, Moore 4-51, Uzomah 2-41, Carter 1-16, Berrios 1-14, Mims 1-13, Conklin 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 1-47. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 1-25. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 3-57.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Elliott 5-1-0, Joseph 4-2-0, Okudah 4-2-0, Hutchinson 4-1-0, W.Harris 3-1-0, Anzalone 2-3-0, R.Okwara 2-2-2, Cominsky 2-0-1, Jacobs 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2-0-0, McNeill 1-4-0, Buggs 1-3-0, Houston 1-0-1, Moore 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Quinc.Williams 5-2-0, Alexander 5-1-0, Parks 4-5-0, Whitehead 3-3-0, Carter 3-2-0, Gardner 3-1-0, Lawson 3-0-0, Shepherd 3-0-0, Mosley 2-3-0, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Rankins 2-1-0, Adams 2-0-0, Reed 2-0-0, Brown 1-0-0, Clemons 1-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Curry 0-1-0, Smart 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Jacobs 1-38. N.Y. Jets, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 54. N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 58.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

