|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Kansas City
|0
|14
|3
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Det_St. Brown 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 2:46.
Second Quarter
KC_Rice 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:50.
KC_Bell 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :34.
Third Quarter
Det_Branch 50 interception return (Patterson kick), 10:54.
KC_FG Butker 35, 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 39, 12:11.
Det_Montgomery 8 run (Patterson kick), 7:06.
A_73,522.
|Det
|KC
|First downs
|19
|17
|Total Net Yards
|368
|316
|Rushes-yards
|34-118
|23-90
|Passing
|250
|226
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-50
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-0
|21-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|0-0
|Punts
|5-44.4
|5-49.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-63
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|32:38
|27:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Montgomery 21-74, Gibbs 7-42, Reeves-Maybin 1-3, Goff 5-(minus 1). Kansas City, Mahomes 6-45, Pacheco 8-23, Edwards-Helaire 6-22, Moore 1-4, Toney 1-(minus 1), Rice 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-39-1-226.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 6-71, LaPorta 5-39, J.Reynolds 4-80, Gibbs 2-18, Wright 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Raymond 1-20. Kansas City, Pacheco 4-31, Gray 3-31, Rice 3-29, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Ju.Watson 2-45, Bell 2-12, McKinnon 1-10, Edwards-Helaire 1-7, James 1-6, Ross 1-6, Toney 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
