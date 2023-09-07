Detroit707721
Kansas City0143320

First Quarter

Det_St. Brown 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 2:46.

Second Quarter

KC_Rice 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:50.

KC_Bell 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Det_Branch 50 interception return (Patterson kick), 10:54.

KC_FG Butker 35, 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 39, 12:11.

Det_Montgomery 8 run (Patterson kick), 7:06.

A_73,522.

DetKC
First downs1917
Total Net Yards368316
Rushes-yards34-11823-90
Passing250226
Punt Returns1-163-16
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-500-0
Comp-Att-Int22-35-021-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-30-0
Punts5-44.45-49.4
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-633-25
Time of Possession32:3827:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Montgomery 21-74, Gibbs 7-42, Reeves-Maybin 1-3, Goff 5-(minus 1). Kansas City, Mahomes 6-45, Pacheco 8-23, Edwards-Helaire 6-22, Moore 1-4, Toney 1-(minus 1), Rice 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-39-1-226.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 6-71, LaPorta 5-39, J.Reynolds 4-80, Gibbs 2-18, Wright 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Raymond 1-20. Kansas City, Pacheco 4-31, Gray 3-31, Rice 3-29, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Ju.Watson 2-45, Bell 2-12, McKinnon 1-10, Edwards-Helaire 1-7, James 1-6, Ross 1-6, Toney 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

