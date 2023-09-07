Detroit707721
Kansas City0143320

First Quarter

Det_St. Brown 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 2:46. Drive: 14 plays, 91 yards, 8:04. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-7; Reeves-Maybin 3 run on 4th-and-2; Goff 13 pass to St. Brown; Goff 21 pass to J.Reynolds; Gibbs 17 run. Detroit 7, Kansas City 0.

Second Quarter

KC_Rice 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:50. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Mahomes 19 pass to Ju.Watson on 3rd-and-8; Mahomes 6 run on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 14 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 16 run. Detroit 7, Kansas City 7.

KC_Bell 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :34. Drive: 6 plays, 82 yards, 1:28. Key Plays: Mahomes 25 pass to Rice; Mahomes 34 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-17; Mahomes 26 pass to Ju.Watson. Kansas City 14, Detroit 7.

Third Quarter

Det_Branch 50 interception return (Patterson kick), 10:54. Detroit 14, Kansas City 14.

KC_FG Butker 35, 2:10. Drive: 8 plays, 73 yards, 3:34. Kansas City 17, Detroit 14.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 39, 12:11. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:55. Key Play: Mahomes 24 pass to Gray. Kansas City 20, Detroit 14.

Det_Montgomery 8 run (Patterson kick), 7:06. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Goff 18 pass to J.Reynolds on 3rd-and-12; Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 33 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 21, Kansas City 20.

A_73,522.

DetKC
FIRST DOWNS1917
Rushing86
Passing1110
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF5-155-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-30-1
TOTAL NET YARDS368316
Total Plays7062
Avg Gain5.35.1
NET YARDS RUSHING11890
Rushes3423
Avg per rush3.4713.913
NET YARDS PASSING250226
Sacked-Yds lost1-30-0
Gross-Yds passing253226
Completed-Att.22-3521-39
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play6.9445.795
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-45-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.5-44.45-49.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6616
Punt Returns1-163-16
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions1-500-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-633-25
FUMBLES-Lost2-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:3827:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Montgomery 21-74, Gibbs 7-42, Reeves-Maybin 1-3, Goff 5-(minus 1). Kansas City, Mahomes 6-45, Pacheco 8-23, Edwards-Helaire 6-22, Moore 1-4, Toney 1-(minus 1), Rice 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-39-1-226.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 6-71, LaPorta 5-39, J.Reynolds 4-80, Gibbs 2-18, Wright 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Raymond 1-20. Kansas City, Pacheco 4-31, Gray 3-31, Rice 3-29, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Ju.Watson 2-45, Bell 2-12, McKinnon 1-10, Edwards-Helaire 1-7, James 1-6, Ross 1-6, Toney 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 1-16. Kansas City, James 3-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, None. Kansas City, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Anzalone 5-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 5-0-0, Jacobs 5-0-0, Barnes 4-2-0, Hutchinson 3-1-0, B.Jones 3-1-0, K.Joseph 3-0-0, Paschal 3-0-0, Branch 2-1-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, C.Harris 1-1-0, Rodriguez 1-0-0, McNeill 0-2-0. Kansas City, McDuffie 6-2-0, Bolton 4-3-0, Cook 4-3-0, Danna 4-2-1, Reid 4-2-0, Karlaftis 3-4-0, Chenal 3-3-0, Sneed 3-3-0, Gay 2-1-0, Anudike-Uzomah 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Dickerson 1-2-0, Nnadi 1-2-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Tranquill 1-1-0, Coburn 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Branch 1-50. Kansas City, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.

