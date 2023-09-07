|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Kansas City
|0
|14
|3
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Det_St. Brown 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 2:46. Drive: 14 plays, 91 yards, 8:04. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-7; Reeves-Maybin 3 run on 4th-and-2; Goff 13 pass to St. Brown; Goff 21 pass to J.Reynolds; Gibbs 17 run. Detroit 7, Kansas City 0.
Second Quarter
KC_Rice 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:50. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Mahomes 19 pass to Ju.Watson on 3rd-and-8; Mahomes 6 run on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 14 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 16 run. Detroit 7, Kansas City 7.
KC_Bell 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :34. Drive: 6 plays, 82 yards, 1:28. Key Plays: Mahomes 25 pass to Rice; Mahomes 34 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-17; Mahomes 26 pass to Ju.Watson. Kansas City 14, Detroit 7.
Third Quarter
Det_Branch 50 interception return (Patterson kick), 10:54. Detroit 14, Kansas City 14.
KC_FG Butker 35, 2:10. Drive: 8 plays, 73 yards, 3:34. Kansas City 17, Detroit 14.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 39, 12:11. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:55. Key Play: Mahomes 24 pass to Gray. Kansas City 20, Detroit 14.
Det_Montgomery 8 run (Patterson kick), 7:06. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Goff 18 pass to J.Reynolds on 3rd-and-12; Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 33 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 21, Kansas City 20.
A_73,522.
|Det
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|17
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-15
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-3
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|368
|316
|Total Plays
|70
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|118
|90
|Rushes
|34
|23
|Avg per rush
|3.471
|3.913
|NET YARDS PASSING
|250
|226
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-3
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|253
|226
|Completed-Att.
|22-35
|21-39
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.944
|5.795
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-44.4
|5-49.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|66
|16
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-50
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-63
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:38
|27:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Montgomery 21-74, Gibbs 7-42, Reeves-Maybin 1-3, Goff 5-(minus 1). Kansas City, Mahomes 6-45, Pacheco 8-23, Edwards-Helaire 6-22, Moore 1-4, Toney 1-(minus 1), Rice 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-39-1-226.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 6-71, LaPorta 5-39, J.Reynolds 4-80, Gibbs 2-18, Wright 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Raymond 1-20. Kansas City, Pacheco 4-31, Gray 3-31, Rice 3-29, Valdes-Scantling 2-48, Ju.Watson 2-45, Bell 2-12, McKinnon 1-10, Edwards-Helaire 1-7, James 1-6, Ross 1-6, Toney 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 1-16. Kansas City, James 3-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, None. Kansas City, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Anzalone 5-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 5-0-0, Jacobs 5-0-0, Barnes 4-2-0, Hutchinson 3-1-0, B.Jones 3-1-0, K.Joseph 3-0-0, Paschal 3-0-0, Branch 2-1-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, C.Harris 1-1-0, Rodriguez 1-0-0, McNeill 0-2-0. Kansas City, McDuffie 6-2-0, Bolton 4-3-0, Cook 4-3-0, Danna 4-2-1, Reid 4-2-0, Karlaftis 3-4-0, Chenal 3-3-0, Sneed 3-3-0, Gay 2-1-0, Anudike-Uzomah 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Dickerson 1-2-0, Nnadi 1-2-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Tranquill 1-1-0, Coburn 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Branch 1-50. Kansas City, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.
