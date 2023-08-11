|N.Y. Giants
|6
|7
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Detroit
|3
|0
|11
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 48, 13:35.
NYG_FG Gano 42, 9:03.
Det_FG Patterson 39, 3:10.
Second Quarter
NYG_Sweeney 14 pass from DeVito (Gano kick), 4:55.
Third Quarter
Det_Alexander 95 punt return (J.Williams pass from Sudfeld), 12:23.
Det_FG Romo 28, 3:16.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 47, 7:59.
Det_Martinez 1 run (Romo kick), 1:51.
|NYG
|Det
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|216
|327
|Rushes-yards
|22-81
|33-97
|Passing
|135
|230
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|2-97
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|4-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-59
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-1
|19-35-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-27
|1-1
|Punts
|5-47.8
|3-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|33:00
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Corbin 3-40, DeVito 4-11, Gray 5-9, J.Robinson 6-9, Taylor 2-7, Pimpleton 1-4, Breida 1-1. Detroit, Ozigbo 11-31, Snell 6-23, Gibbs 6-19, Martinez 5-14, Ibrahim 4-9, Sudfeld 1-1.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, DeVito 15-24-1-155, Taylor 3-4-0-7. Detroit, Sudfeld 15-28-2-194, Martinez 4-7-0-37.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Beasley 4-33, Sills 2-36, Crowder 2-32, Pimpleton 2-15, Gray 2-10, Sweeney 1-14, Hodgins 1-13, R.Jones 1-10, Mickens 1-6, Corbin 1-(minus 3), Hyatt 1-(minus 4). Detroit, Cota 4-60, Mitchell 3-53, Green 3-36, Williams 2-18, Drummond 2-12, Gibbs 1-18, Wright 1-10, Cabinda 1-9, Quinn 1-8, Alexander 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.