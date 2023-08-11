N.Y. Giants670316
Detroit3011721

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 48, 13:35.

NYG_FG Gano 42, 9:03.

Det_FG Patterson 39, 3:10.

Second Quarter

NYG_Sweeney 14 pass from DeVito (Gano kick), 4:55.

Third Quarter

Det_Alexander 95 punt return (J.Williams pass from Sudfeld), 12:23.

Det_FG Romo 28, 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 47, 7:59.

Det_Martinez 1 run (Romo kick), 1:51.

NYGDet
First downs1319
Total Net Yards216327
Rushes-yards22-8133-97
Passing135230
Punt Returns2-82-97
Kickoff Returns4-804-52
Interceptions Ret.2-591-0
Comp-Att-Int18-28-119-35-2
Sacked-Yards Lost5-271-1
Punts5-47.83-51.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-806-45
Time of Possession33:0029:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Corbin 3-40, DeVito 4-11, Gray 5-9, J.Robinson 6-9, Taylor 2-7, Pimpleton 1-4, Breida 1-1. Detroit, Ozigbo 11-31, Snell 6-23, Gibbs 6-19, Martinez 5-14, Ibrahim 4-9, Sudfeld 1-1.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, DeVito 15-24-1-155, Taylor 3-4-0-7. Detroit, Sudfeld 15-28-2-194, Martinez 4-7-0-37.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Beasley 4-33, Sills 2-36, Crowder 2-32, Pimpleton 2-15, Gray 2-10, Sweeney 1-14, Hodgins 1-13, R.Jones 1-10, Mickens 1-6, Corbin 1-(minus 3), Hyatt 1-(minus 4). Detroit, Cota 4-60, Mitchell 3-53, Green 3-36, Williams 2-18, Drummond 2-12, Gibbs 1-18, Wright 1-10, Cabinda 1-9, Quinn 1-8, Alexander 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

