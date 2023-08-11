|N.Y. Giants
|6
|7
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Detroit
|3
|0
|11
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 48, 13:35. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:10. Key Plays: Pinnock 17 interception return to Detroit 32; Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-9. N.Y. Giants 3, Detroit 0.
NYG_FG Gano 42, 9:03. Drive: 5 plays, 8 yards, 2:30. Key Play: Taylor 13 pass to Hodgins on 3rd-and-25. N.Y. Giants 6, Detroit 0.
Det_FG Patterson 39, 3:10. Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 5:53. Key Plays: Sudfeld 10 pass to Wright; Sudfeld 18 pass to Gibbs on 3rd-and-7; Sudfeld 6 pass to Drummond on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Giants 6, Detroit 3.
Second Quarter
NYG_Sweeney 14 pass from DeVito (Gano kick), 4:55. Drive: 1 play, 14 yards, 00:06. Key Play: Belton 42 interception return to Detroit 14. N.Y. Giants 13, Detroit 3.
Third Quarter
Det_Alexander 95 punt return (J.Williams pass from Sudfeld), 12:23. Drive: 5 plays, -12 yards, 2:37. N.Y. Giants 13, Detroit 11.
Det_FG Romo 28, 3:16. Drive: 14 plays, 46 yards, 7:15. Key Plays: Sudfeld 1 run on 4th-and-1; Sudfeld 12 pass to Cota; Sudfeld 8 pass to Cota on 3rd-and-5; Ozigbo 1 run on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 14, N.Y. Giants 13.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 47, 7:59. Drive: 7 plays, 32 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Martinez 6 pass to A.Green on 3rd-and-10; DeVito 10 pass to R.Jones. N.Y. Giants 16, Detroit 14.
Det_Martinez 1 run (Romo kick), 1:51. Drive: 14 plays, 72 yards, 9:01. Key Plays: DeVito 11 pass to Gray; DeVito 22 pass to Sills; Martinez 16 pass to Cota; Martinez 7 run on 3rd-and-7. Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16.
|NYG
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|19
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-13
|7-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|216
|327
|Total Plays
|55
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|81
|97
|Rushes
|22
|33
|Avg per rush
|3.682
|2.939
|NET YARDS PASSING
|135
|230
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-27
|1-1
|Gross-Yds passing
|162
|231
|Completed-Att.
|18-28
|19-35
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.091
|6.389
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-2-1
|5-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-47.8
|3-51.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|147
|149
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|2-97
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|4-52
|Interceptions
|2-59
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-80
|6-45
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:00
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Corbin 3-40, DeVito 4-11, Gray 5-9, J.Robinson 6-9, Taylor 2-7, Pimpleton 1-4, Breida 1-1. Detroit, Ozigbo 11-31, Snell 6-23, Gibbs 6-19, Martinez 5-14, Ibrahim 4-9, Sudfeld 1-1.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, DeVito 15-24-1-155, Taylor 3-4-0-7. Detroit, Sudfeld 15-28-2-194, Martinez 4-7-0-37.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Beasley 4-33, Sills 2-36, Crowder 2-32, Pimpleton 2-15, Gray 2-10, Sweeney 1-14, Hodgins 1-13, R.Jones 1-10, Mickens 1-6, Corbin 1-(minus 3), Hyatt 1-(minus 4). Detroit, Cota 4-60, Mitchell 3-53, Green 3-36, Williams 2-18, Drummond 2-12, Gibbs 1-18, Wright 1-10, Cabinda 1-9, Quinn 1-8, Alexander 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Gray 2-8. Detroit, Alexander 2-97.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Gray 3-62, Mickens 1-18. Detroit, Alexander 3-33, Drummond 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Bower 4-1-0, Hawkins 4-1-0, McCain 4-1-0, Cook 3-4-0, D.Johnson 3-3-0, Bryant 3-1-0, Coughlin 2-2-0, C.Brown 2-1-0, Evans 2-1-0, Oruwariye 2-0-0, Baldonado 1-2-1, Smith 1-2-0, Ximines 1-1-0, Banks 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Pinnock 1-0-0, R.Williams 1-0-0, Belton 0-2-0, Jeter 0-2-0, Owens 0-2-0, Flott 0-1-0, McFadden 0-1-0, Riley 0-1-0. Detroit, Pittman 3-1-0, J.Okwara 3-0-3, Branch 3-0-0, B.Joseph 3-0-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Reeves-Maybin 2-2-0, Onwuzurike 2-1-0, Cominsky 2-0-0, Dorsey 2-0-0, W.Harris 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2-0-0, Melifonwu 1-2-0, Nowaske 1-2-0, S.Smith 1-2-0, R.Okwara 1-1-1, B.Jones 1-0-1, Barnes 1-0-0, Hayes 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Paschal 1-0-0, Breeze 0-2-0, Gilmore 0-1-0, Lucas 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, Belton 1-42, Pinnock 1-17. Detroit, B.Joseph 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.