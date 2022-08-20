|Detroit
|3
|10
|7
|7
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|7
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 28, 7:40. Drive: 15 plays, 60 yards, 7:20. Key Plays: Alexander kick return to Detroit 30; Blough 5 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-1; C.Reynolds 7 run on 3rd-and-4; Blough 11 run. Detroit 3, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_FG Verity 26, 1:28. Drive: 12 plays, 64 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: D.Harris kick return to Indianapolis 28; Foles 23 pass to Patmon on 3rd-and-6; Foles 20 pass to Patmon; Foles 9 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-9. Detroit 3, Indianapolis 3.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 40, 10:36. Drive: 12 plays, 53 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Alexander kick return to Detroit 27; C.Reynolds 11 run; C.Reynolds 11 run; Jefferson 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Jefferson 7 run on 4th-and-1; Ju.Jackson 19 run. Detroit 6, Indianapolis 3.
Ind_FG Verity 40, 6:28. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:50. Key Play: T.Brown 28 interception return to Detroit 21. Detroit 6, Indianapolis 6.
Ind_Strachan 15 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 2:00. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Ehlinger 19 pass to Granson; Ehlinger 25 pass to Strachan on 3rd-and-7. Indianapolis 13, Detroit 6.
Det_Kennedy 5 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), :00. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 1:55. Key Plays: Alexander kick return to Detroit 46; Blough 11 pass to Pimpleton; Blough 4 pass to Kennedy on 3rd-and-1; Blough 9 pass to Benson on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 13, Indianapolis 13.
Third Quarter
Det_Kennedy 10 pass from Boyle (Patterson kick), 9:31. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:28. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson 21 run; Igwebuike 17 run. Detroit 20, Indianapolis 13.
Ind_Patmon 50 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 6:41. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Flowers kick return to Indianapolis 32; Ehlinger 7 pass to D.Jackson on 3rd-and-3. Detroit 20, Indianapolis 20.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Igwebuike 2 run (Patterson kick), 4:03. Drive: 18 plays, 85 yards, 9:32. Key Plays: Boyle 11 pass to Benson; Boyle 9 run on 3rd-and-6; Boyle 12 pass to Zylstra on 3rd-and-9; Boyle 17 pass to Benson on 3rd-and-6; Ju.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Detroit 27, Indianapolis 20.
Ind_Nacua 26 pass from Coan (pass failed), :38. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 3:25. Key Plays: Flowers kick return to Indianapolis 28; Coan 5 pass to Kalinic on 3rd-and-3; Coan 22 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-7; Coan 8 pass to Jacobson on 3rd-and-7. Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26.
A_63,653.
|Det
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|13
|Rushing
|13
|0
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|10-17
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|332
|291
|Total Plays
|73
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|174
|30
|Rushes
|33
|18
|Avg per rush
|5.273
|1.667
|NET YARDS PASSING
|158
|261
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-17
|3-14
|Gross-Yds passing
|175
|275
|Completed-Att.
|28-37
|21-28
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.95
|8.419
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-0
|6-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-54.5
|4-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|174
|172
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|4-152
|5-131
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-28
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-25
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:55
|25:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 7-54, C.Reynolds 7-37, Igwebuike 7-32, Jefferson 7-25, Blough 3-18, Boyle 2-8. Indianapolis, Price 6-13, Lindsay 4-8, Jackson 5-7, Ehlinger 1-2, Coan 1-0, T.Williams 1-0.
PASSING_Detroit, Boyle 12-15-0-99, Blough 16-22-1-76. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 9-11-0-136, Coan 7-11-0-83, Foles 5-6-0-56.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Zylstra 5-34, Kennedy 5-24, Benson 4-44, Pimpleton 3-23, Alexander 3-18, Raymond 2-10, Mitchell 2-9, Jefferson 2-(minus 1), Deese 1-9, C.Reynolds 1-5. Indianapolis, Patmon 5-103, Strachan 3-45, Granson 2-18, Harris 2-17, Price 2-10, Nacua 1-26, Montgomery 1-22, Pierce 1-9, Jacobson 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Kalinic 1-5, Lindsay 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 3-22. Indianapolis, Flowers 1-13.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 4-152. Indianapolis, Flowers 3-76, Harris 2-55.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Cominsky 6-0-1, Joseph 5-0-0, Bryant 3-1-1, Gilbert 2-1-0, J.Hughes 2-1-0, Price 2-1-0, Smith 2-1-0, Barnes 1-2-0, Banks 1-1-1, Hamilton 1-1-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Woods 1-1-0, Houston 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Okudah 1-0-0, Pittman 0-2-0, Buggs 0-1-0, Davis 0-1-0, W.Harris 0-1-0, Hector 0-1-0, Parker 0-1-0, Rodriguez 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Rhyne 5-3-0, Brown 5-1-0, Tell 5-1-0, Thomas 4-0-0, Flowers 3-3-0, Weatherford 3-3-0, Wilcox 3-2-0, Chesley 3-1-0, Odeyingbo 3-0-2, Dabo 3-0-0, Speed 2-2-0, Denbow 2-1-0, Cross 2-0-0, Odenigbo 1-2-1, Brooks 1-2-0, Cline 1-1-0, Skalski 1-1-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Banogu 0-1-0, Cowart 0-1-0, Johnson 0-1-0, Patton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Indianapolis, Brown 1-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 55.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.
