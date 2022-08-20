|Detroit
|3
|10
|7
|7
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|7
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 28, 7:40.
Ind_FG Verity 26, 1:28.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 40, 10:36.
Ind_FG Verity 40, 6:28.
Ind_Strachan 15 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 2:00.
Det_Kennedy 5 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Det_Kennedy 10 pass from Boyle (Patterson kick), 9:31.
Ind_Patmon 50 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 6:41.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Igwebuike 2 run (Patterson kick), 4:03.
Ind_Nacua 26 pass from Coan (pass failed), :38.
A_63,653.
|Det
|Ind
|First downs
|24
|13
|Total Net Yards
|332
|291
|Rushes-yards
|33-174
|18-30
|Passing
|158
|261
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|4-152
|5-131
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-28
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-37-1
|21-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|3-14
|Punts
|2-54.5
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|34:55
|25:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 7-54, C.Reynolds 7-37, Igwebuike 7-32, Jefferson 7-25, Blough 3-18, Boyle 2-8. Indianapolis, Price 6-13, Lindsay 4-8, Jackson 5-7, Ehlinger 1-2, Coan 1-0, T.Williams 1-0.
PASSING_Detroit, Boyle 12-15-0-99, Blough 16-22-1-76. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 9-11-0-136, Coan 7-11-0-83, Foles 5-6-0-56.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Zylstra 5-34, Kennedy 5-24, Benson 4-44, Pimpleton 3-23, Alexander 3-18, Raymond 2-10, Mitchell 2-9, Jefferson 2-(minus 1), Deese 1-9, C.Reynolds 1-5. Indianapolis, Patmon 5-103, Strachan 3-45, Granson 2-18, Harris 2-17, Price 2-10, Nacua 1-26, Montgomery 1-22, Pierce 1-9, Jacobson 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Kalinic 1-5, Lindsay 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 55.
