Detroit3107727
Indianapolis3107626

First Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 28, 7:40.

Ind_FG Verity 26, 1:28.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 40, 10:36.

Ind_FG Verity 40, 6:28.

Ind_Strachan 15 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 2:00.

Det_Kennedy 5 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Det_Kennedy 10 pass from Boyle (Patterson kick), 9:31.

Ind_Patmon 50 pass from Ehlinger (Verity kick), 6:41.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Igwebuike 2 run (Patterson kick), 4:03.

Ind_Nacua 26 pass from Coan (pass failed), :38.

A_63,653.

DetInd
First downs2413
Total Net Yards332291
Rushes-yards33-17418-30
Passing158261
Punt Returns3-221-13
Kickoff Returns4-1525-131
Interceptions Ret.0-01-28
Comp-Att-Int28-37-121-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-173-14
Punts2-54.54-50.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-254-30
Time of Possession34:5525:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 7-54, C.Reynolds 7-37, Igwebuike 7-32, Jefferson 7-25, Blough 3-18, Boyle 2-8. Indianapolis, Price 6-13, Lindsay 4-8, Jackson 5-7, Ehlinger 1-2, Coan 1-0, T.Williams 1-0.

PASSING_Detroit, Boyle 12-15-0-99, Blough 16-22-1-76. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 9-11-0-136, Coan 7-11-0-83, Foles 5-6-0-56.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Zylstra 5-34, Kennedy 5-24, Benson 4-44, Pimpleton 3-23, Alexander 3-18, Raymond 2-10, Mitchell 2-9, Jefferson 2-(minus 1), Deese 1-9, C.Reynolds 1-5. Indianapolis, Patmon 5-103, Strachan 3-45, Granson 2-18, Harris 2-17, Price 2-10, Nacua 1-26, Montgomery 1-22, Pierce 1-9, Jacobson 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Kalinic 1-5, Lindsay 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 55.

