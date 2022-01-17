|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Jokiharju 2 (Dahlin, Skinner), 9:56.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Thompson), 9:21. 3, Detroit, Namestnikov 11 (Bertuzzi, Seider), 10:21 (sh). 4, Detroit, Larkin 17 (Fabbri), 13:28.
Overtime_5, Detroit, Larkin 18 (Leddy), 2:07.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-9-16-4_35. Buffalo 7-8-13-0_28.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 12-10-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Dell 1-6-1 (35-32).
A_8,839 (19,070). T_2:26.
Referees_Chris Lee, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kory Nagy.