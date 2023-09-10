|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vierling lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lipcius 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Sheets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Báez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Colás (6), Andrus (11), Lipcius (2). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Jiménez (19), Sosa (5), Torkelson (31), Kelly (2). 3B_Benintendi (2).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Gipson-Long pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:35. A_18,223 (41,083).
