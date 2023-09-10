ChicagoDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31252Totals33393
Anderson ss4010McKinstry ss-3b3110
Benintendi lf4110Vierling lf4110
Robert Jr. cf4011Torkelson 1b4122
Jiménez dh3011Carpenter rf4010
Grandal c4000Ibáñez 2b3010
Andrus 2b3000Lipcius 3b3021
Sheets 1b2000Short ss1000
Vaughn ph-1b1000Meadows cf4000
Colás rf3000Báez dh4000
Sosa 3b3110Kelly c3010

Chicago0001010002
Detroit00300000x3

E_Colás (6), Andrus (11), Lipcius (2). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Jiménez (19), Sosa (5), Torkelson (31), Kelly (2). 3B_Benintendi (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Scholtens L,1-8583324
Ramsey110002
Santos100001
Shaw100001
Detroit
Gipson-Long W,1-0542205
Vest H,9110010
Holton H,11100001
Díaz H,1100000
Lange S,23-27100002

Gipson-Long pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:35. A_18,223 (41,083).

