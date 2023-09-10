ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125218
Anderson ss401001.237
Benintendi lf411000.269
Robert Jr. cf401102.270
Jiménez dh301112.272
Grandal c400000.236
Andrus 2b300002.251
Sheets 1b200000.206
a-Vaughn ph-1b100000.257
Colás rf300001.216
Sosa 3b311000.189

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3339328
McKinstry ss-3b311011.237
Vierling lf411001.270
Torkelson 1b412200.234
Carpenter rf401001.293
Ibáñez 2b301010.248
Lipcius 3b302100.300
Short ss100000.215
Meadows cf400001.206
Báez dh400003.219
Kelly c301001.192

Chicago000101000_252
Detroit00300000x_391

a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.

E_Colás (6), Andrus (11), Lipcius (2). LOB_Chicago 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Jiménez (19), Sosa (5), Torkelson (31), Kelly (2). 3B_Benintendi (2). RBIs_Jiménez (56), Robert Jr. (73), Torkelson 2 (78), Lipcius (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Grandal); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez 2, McKinstry). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Detroit 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Benintendi. LIDP_Meadows. GIDP_Grandal, Colás.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sosa); Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson; McKinstry, Ibáñez, Torkelson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens, L, 1-8583324954.44
Ramsey110002193.31
Santos100001143.09
Shaw100001105.13
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gipson-Long, W, 1-0542205733.60
Vest, H, 9110010203.26
Holton, H, 11100001142.20
Díaz, H, 110000070.00
Lange, S, 23-27100002113.57

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:35. A_18,223 (41,083).

