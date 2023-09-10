|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Sheets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Vaughn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|McKinstry ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Vierling lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Lipcius 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Báez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000_2
|5
|2
|Detroit
|003
|000
|00x_3
|9
|1
a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.
E_Colás (6), Andrus (11), Lipcius (2). LOB_Chicago 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Jiménez (19), Sosa (5), Torkelson (31), Kelly (2). 3B_Benintendi (2). RBIs_Jiménez (56), Robert Jr. (73), Torkelson 2 (78), Lipcius (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Grandal); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez 2, McKinstry). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Detroit 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Benintendi. LIDP_Meadows. GIDP_Grandal, Colás.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sosa); Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson; McKinstry, Ibáñez, Torkelson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens, L, 1-8
|5
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|95
|4.44
|Ramsey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.31
|Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.09
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.13
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gipson-Long, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|73
|3.60
|Vest, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.26
|Holton, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.20
|Díaz, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Lange, S, 23-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:35. A_18,223 (41,083).
