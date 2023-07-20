|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|McKinstry rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Short 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lopez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duffy ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Melendez (19), Isbel (12). 3B_McKinstry (2). SF_Torkelson (4).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_2:07. A_11,478 (38,427).
