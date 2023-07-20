DetroitKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31363Totals29040
McKinstry rf3110Garcia ss4010
Greene cf3010Isbel cf4010
Torkelson 1b3001Perez c4000
Carpenter dh4000Melendez lf3010
Báez ss4000Olivares dh3010
Maton 3b4110Pratto 1b2000
Short 3b0000Massey 2b3000
Baddoo lf2100Waters rf3000
Ibáñez 2b4021Lopez 3b2000
Haase c4011Duffy ph-3b1000

Detroit0200100003
Kansas City0000000000

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Melendez (19), Isbel (12). 3B_McKinstry (2). SF_Torkelson (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Lorenzen W,5-6730013
Holton H,5100000
Foley S,4-6110000
Kansas City
Greinke L,1-10442221
Cox111110
Heasley100000
Cuas110012
Wittgren200002

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian Walsh.

T_2:07. A_11,478 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

