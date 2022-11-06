|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp).
Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 2-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Halak 0-3-1 (36-33).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:36.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.
