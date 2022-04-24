|Detroit
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Detroit, Sundqvist 8 (Bertuzzi), 15:48. Penalties_McLeod, NJ (Cross Checking), 9:28.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Vrana, DET (Hooking), 5:53; Vrana, DET (Tripping), 9:00.
Third Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 29 (DeKeyser, Sundqvist), 17:51 (en). 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 14 (Erne), 19:47 (en). Penalties_Zacha, NJ (Tripping), 2:21; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 9:48.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-9-8_24. New Jersey 4-5-8_17.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-23-9 (17 shots-17 saves). New Jersey, Hammond 4-4-1 (22-21).
A_11,492 (16,514). T_2:13.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Justin Johnson.
