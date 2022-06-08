DetroitPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals30141
H.Castro 3b5110Hayes 3b3000
Schoop 2b4020Reynolds cf4000
Cabrera dh4011Suwinski lf3111
W.Castro pr-dh0000Chavis 1b1000
Meadows rf-lf3020Vogelbach dh3000
Báez ss4000Castillo ss4010
Torkelson 1b3000Mitchell rf4000
Clemens lf3000Marcano 2b3000
Hill cf1000Chang 1b1010
Haase c4210Swaggerty ph-lf1000
Cameron cf-rf4022Perez c3010

Detroit0100000113
Pittsburgh0001000001

DP_Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Meadows (5), Cameron (3). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Suwinski (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Faedo531117
Chafin100012
Vest W,1-1100001
Fulmer H,7100002
Soto S,12-13110011
Pittsburgh
Keller641127
Crowe L,2-311-331103
Stratton12-321101

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57. A_11,723 (38,747).

