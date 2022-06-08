|Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suwinski lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Swaggerty ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|011
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Meadows (5), Cameron (3). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Suwinski (7).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57. A_11,723 (38,747).
