DetroitSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34393Totals33272
Grossman lf4010Wade Jr. rf-lf5010
Báez ss4220Ystrzemski cf-rf5011
Cabrera dh3011Longoria 3b3121
Greene cf4010Pederson lf2010
Haase c4112Slater ph-cf2000
Torkelson 1b4010Wynns c0000
Candelario 3b4000Belt 1b3000
Schoop 2b4000Estrada ss4000
Reyes rf3020La Stella dh4120
Walton 2b2000
Flores ph-2b1000
Casali c0000
Ruf ph-lf2000

Detroit0001020003
San Francisco1000001002

E_Rogers (1). DP_Detroit 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Detroit 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Grossman (9), Pederson (8), La Stella (9). 3B_Báez (2). HR_Haase (5), Longoria (8). SF_Cabrera (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
R.García W,3-2541124
Chafin H,9100011
Lange H,92-321110
Fulmer H,1311-310011
Soto S,15-17100001
San Francisco
Wood L,5-752-373306
Rogers11-310001
Marte210002

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_26,576 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

