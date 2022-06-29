|Detroit
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Walton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
E_Rogers (1). DP_Detroit 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Detroit 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Grossman (9), Pederson (8), La Stella (9). 3B_Báez (2). HR_Haase (5), Longoria (8). SF_Cabrera (3).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:49. A_26,576 (41,915).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.