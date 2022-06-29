DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3439309
Grossman lf401001.215
Báez ss422001.222
Cabrera dh301101.300
Greene cf401000.286
Haase c411202.215
Torkelson 1b401001.192
Candelario 3b400002.190
Schoop 2b400001.190
Reyes rf302000.293

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327257
Wade Jr. rf-lf-rf501001.233
Yastrzemski cf-rf-cf501102.244
Longoria 3b312110.256
Pederson lf201001.276
a-Slater ph-cf200002.241
Wynns c000000.243
Belt 1b300010.215
Estrada ss400000.256
La Stella dh412000.273
Walton 2b200000.161
b-Flores ph-2b100010.242
Casali c000020.243
c-Ruf ph-lf200001.220

Detroit000102000_390
San Francisco100000100_271

a-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. b- for Walton in the 7th. c-flied out for Casali in the 7th.

E_Rogers (1). LOB_Detroit 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Grossman (9), Pederson (8), La Stella (9). 3B_Báez (2). HR_Haase (5), off Wood; Longoria (8), off R.García. RBIs_Cabrera (25), Haase 2 (15), Longoria (18), Yastrzemski (31). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Greene); San Francisco 6 (Belt 3, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Greene, Estrada.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Belt).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.García, W, 3-2541124894.28
Chafin, H, 9100011122.95
Lange, H, 92-321110192.22
Fulmer, H, 1311-310011241.91
Soto, S, 15-17100001102.57
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 5-752-373306935.03
Rogers11-310001274.63
Marte210002164.60

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_26,576 (41,915).

