|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|9
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|Wade Jr. rf-lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Yastrzemski cf-rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Walton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|b-Flores ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|c-Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Detroit
|000
|102
|000_3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. b- for Walton in the 7th. c-flied out for Casali in the 7th.
E_Rogers (1). LOB_Detroit 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Grossman (9), Pederson (8), La Stella (9). 3B_Báez (2). HR_Haase (5), off Wood; Longoria (8), off R.García. RBIs_Cabrera (25), Haase 2 (15), Longoria (18), Yastrzemski (31). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Greene); San Francisco 6 (Belt 3, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Greene, Estrada.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Belt).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.García, W, 3-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|4.28
|Chafin, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.95
|Lange, H, 9
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.22
|Fulmer, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.91
|Soto, S, 15-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.57
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 5-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|93
|5.03
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.63
|Marte
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:49. A_26,576 (41,915).
