TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36211239
Semien 2b401010.295
Seager dh502001.319
Lowe 1b502102.277
García rf401003.257
Jung 3b412000.295
Heim c401100.282
Taveras cf401000.309
J.Smith ss300011.211
Thompson lf201001.170
b-Grossman ph-lf110011.240

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35311319
McKinstry rf511001.288
Baddoo lf301000.262
a-Haase ph-lf100000.229
Báez ss401100.225
Torkelson 1b402001.237
Maton 2b211011.167
c-Schoop ph-3b100001.214
Nevin dh412001.143
Short 3b-2b401001.302
Rogers c300102.156
Marisnick cf402101.500

Texas000100100_2111
Detroit00100200x_3110

a-flied out for Baddoo in the 6th. b-walked for Thompson in the 7th. c-struck out for Maton in the 7th.

E_J.Smith (5). LOB_Texas 10, Detroit 10. 2B_García (9), Semien (15), Jung (11), Báez (8). 3B_Taveras (2). RBIs_Heim (39), Lowe (31), Báez (27), Rogers (16), Marisnick (1). SF_Rogers.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Lowe 2, Jung 2, Semien 2, J.Smith); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Short, Haase 2, Rogers, Nevin 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Detroit 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Seager, Short, McKinstry. GIDP_Heim.

DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Báez, Torkelson).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 4-1573316982.06
Hernández1-32000065.57
Burke12-320002333.13
Leclerc100001113.31
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz41-371115827.28
Vest, W, 2-012-300001192.84
Shreve, H, 72-321110204.95
Foley, H, 1011-320001221.57
Lange, S, 10-11100012211.16

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-2, Burke 2-0, Vest 1-0, Foley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:44. A_20,968 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you