|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|3
|9
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Seager dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|1
|9
|McKinstry rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Maton 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|c-Schoop ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Nevin dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Short 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.156
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Texas
|000
|100
|100_2
|11
|1
|Detroit
|001
|002
|00x_3
|11
|0
a-flied out for Baddoo in the 6th. b-walked for Thompson in the 7th. c-struck out for Maton in the 7th.
E_J.Smith (5). LOB_Texas 10, Detroit 10. 2B_García (9), Semien (15), Jung (11), Báez (8). 3B_Taveras (2). RBIs_Heim (39), Lowe (31), Báez (27), Rogers (16), Marisnick (1). SF_Rogers.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Lowe 2, Jung 2, Semien 2, J.Smith); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Short, Haase 2, Rogers, Nevin 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Detroit 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Seager, Short, McKinstry. GIDP_Heim.
DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Báez, Torkelson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 4-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|2.06
|Hernández
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.57
|Burke
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.13
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.31
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|4
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|82
|7.28
|Vest, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.84
|Shreve, H, 7
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.95
|Foley, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.57
|Lange, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.16
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 2-2, Burke 2-0, Vest 1-0, Foley 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:44. A_20,968 (41,083).
