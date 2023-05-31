|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Seager dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Maton 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Short 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Detroit
|001
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_J.Smith (5). DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 10, Detroit 10. 2B_García (9), Semien (15), Jung (11), Báez (8). 3B_Taveras (2). SF_Rogers (1).
|4
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Dunning pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:44. A_20,968 (41,083).
