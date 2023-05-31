TexasDetroit
Totals362112Totals353113
Semien 2b4010McKinstry rf5110
Seager dh5020Baddoo lf3010
Lowe 1b5021Haase ph-lf1000
García rf4010Báez ss4011
Jung 3b4120Torkelson 1b4020
Heim c4011Maton 2b2110
Taveras cf4010Schoop ph-3b1000
J.Smith ss3000Nevin dh4120
Thompson lf2010Short 3b-2b4010
Grossman ph-lf1100Rogers c3001
Marisnick cf4021

Texas0001001002
Detroit00100200x3

E_J.Smith (5). DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 10, Detroit 10. 2B_García (9), Semien (15), Jung (11), Báez (8). 3B_Taveras (2). SF_Rogers (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning L,4-1573316
Hernández1-320000
Burke12-320002
Leclerc100001
Detroit
Wentz41-371115
Vest W,2-012-300001
Shreve H,72-321110
Foley H,1011-320001
Lange S,10-11100012

Dunning pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:44. A_20,968 (41,083).

