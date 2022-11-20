|Detroit
|3
|14
|7
|7
|—
|31
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|0
|0
|12
|—
|18
First Quarter
Det_FG Badgley 24, 7:52.
NYG_D.Jones 3 run (kick failed), 2:41.
Second Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 4 run (Badgley kick), 4:38.
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), :54.
Third Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 10:10.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Breida 3 run (kick failed), 13:21.
Det_Swift 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:10.
NYG_James 9 pass from D.Jones (pass failed), 4:20.
|Det
|NYG
|First downs
|23
|25
|Total Net Yards
|325
|413
|Rushes-yards
|37-160
|26-89
|Passing
|165
|324
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-62
|3-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-58
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|27-44-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-17
|Punts
|5-48.2
|4-38.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|46:48
|28:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 9-66, Jama.Williams 17-64, Swift 5-20, Raymond 1-7, St. Brown 1-4, Goff 4-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Jones 7-50, Barkley 15-22, Breida 3-13, W.Robinson 1-4.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 17-26-0-165. N.Y. Giants, Jones 27-44-2-341.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, Raymond 3-33, Swift 3-12, Wright 2-20, Kennedy 1-13, Ju.Jackson 1-11. N.Y. Giants, W.Robinson 9-100, Slayton 5-86, James 3-48, Hodgins 3-29, Golladay 2-29, Cager 2-20, Barkley 2-13, Breida 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
