Detroit3147731
N.Y. Giants6001218

First Quarter

Det_FG Badgley 24, 7:52.

NYG_D.Jones 3 run (kick failed), 2:41.

Second Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 4 run (Badgley kick), 4:38.

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), :54.

Third Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 10:10.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Breida 3 run (kick failed), 13:21.

Det_Swift 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:10.

NYG_James 9 pass from D.Jones (pass failed), 4:20.

DetNYG
First downs2325
Total Net Yards325413
Rushes-yards37-16026-89
Passing165324
Punt Returns0-02-10
Kickoff Returns2-623-41
Interceptions Ret.2-580-0
Comp-Att-Int17-26-027-44-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-17
Punts5-48.24-38.25
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-458-63
Time of Possession46:4828:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 9-66, Jama.Williams 17-64, Swift 5-20, Raymond 1-7, St. Brown 1-4, Goff 4-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Jones 7-50, Barkley 15-22, Breida 3-13, W.Robinson 1-4.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 17-26-0-165. N.Y. Giants, Jones 27-44-2-341.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, Raymond 3-33, Swift 3-12, Wright 2-20, Kennedy 1-13, Ju.Jackson 1-11. N.Y. Giants, W.Robinson 9-100, Slayton 5-86, James 3-48, Hodgins 3-29, Golladay 2-29, Cager 2-20, Barkley 2-13, Breida 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

