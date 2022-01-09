|Green Bay
|7
|6
|3
|14
|—
|30
|Detroit
|7
|10
|7
|13
|—
|37
First Quarter
GB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:42. Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-10; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 7, Detroit 0.
Det_Raymond 75 pass from Kennedy (Patterson kick), 1:29. Drive: 3 plays, 93 yards, 1:28. Key Play: Goff 17 pass to A.St. Brown. Green Bay 7, Detroit 7.
Second Quarter
Det_A.St. Brown 2 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 7:00. Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 5:44. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to A.St. Brown; Goff 21 pass to A.St. Brown. Detroit 14, Green Bay 7.
GB_Lazard 29 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 2:34. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 16 pass to Adams. Detroit 14, Green Bay 13.
Det_FG Patterson 34, :02. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Swift 11 run; Goff 11 pass to Kennedy; Goff 2 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-3; Goff 11 pass to J.Reynolds on 4th-and-1; Goff 18 pass to Raymond. Detroit 17, Green Bay 13.
Third Quarter
Det_Wright 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 12:50. Drive: 1 play, 36 yards, 00:09. Detroit 24, Green Bay 13.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 7:38. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Love 26 pass to Dafney; Dillon 7 run on 3rd-and-1. Detroit 24, Green Bay 16.
Fourth Quarter
GB_P.Taylor 1 run (pass failed), 14:12. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 6:53. Key Plays: P.Taylor 12 run; Love 12 pass to Winfree; Love 2 pass to Winfree on 4th-and-2; Love 3 pass to P.Taylor on 3rd-and-2. Detroit 24, Green Bay 22.
Det_FG Patterson 36, 6:39. Drive: 15 plays, 57 yards, 7:33. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Detroit 25; Goff 15 pass to A.St. Brown on 3rd-and-7; J.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-3. Detroit 27, Green Bay 22.
GB_Deguara 62 pass from Love (Love run), 4:49. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:50. Key Play: P.Taylor 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 30, Detroit 27.
Det_Swift 14 run (Patterson kick), 1:54. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Raymond 13 run; Goff 28 pass to A.St. Brown; Goff 15 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-5. Detroit 34, Green Bay 30.
Det_FG Patterson 27, :48. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 00:25. Key Plays: C.Moore 21 interception return to Green Bay 15; A.St. Brown 12 run on 3rd-and-16. Detroit 37, Green Bay 30.
A_56,735.
|GB
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-14
|4-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|2-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|378
|404
|Total Plays
|66
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|122
|99
|Rushes
|27
|26
|Avg per rush
|4.519
|3.808
|NET YARDS PASSING
|256
|305
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-16
|1-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|272
|313
|Completed-Att.
|24-35
|22-32
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.564
|9.242
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-5
|8-7-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-35.0
|2-48.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|71
|51
|Punt Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|1-25
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-26
|PENALTIES-Yds
|0-0
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:38
|26:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 11-53, Aa.Rodgers 1-7, Love 1-(minus 1). Detroit, J.Williams 13-43, Swift 7-30, Raymond 1-13, St. Brown 1-12, C.Reynolds 3-2, Boyle 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-18-0-138, Love 10-17-2-134. Detroit, Goff 21-30-0-238, Kennedy 1-1-0-75, Fox 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 6-55, Lazard 5-75, Deguara 3-66, Winfree 3-16, St. Brown 2-22, P.Taylor 2-3, Dafney 1-26, Am.Rodgers 1-5, Dillon 1-4. Detroit, St. Brown 8-109, Raymond 4-101, Swift 4-16, Wright 2-51, Kennedy 2-16, J.Reynolds 1-11, J.Williams 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-23. Detroit, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-48. Detroit, Igwebuike 1-25.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Barnes 5-2-0, Garvin 5-1-0, Amos 4-1-0, Savage 4-1-0, Burks 3-2-0, King 3-0-0, Lowry 2-2-1, Gary 2-0-0, Lancaster 2-0-0, Slaton 2-0-0, Stokes 2-0-0, Black 1-2-0, Galeai 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Deguara 1-0-0, Douglas 1-0-0, Am.Rodgers 1-0-0, Sullivan 1-0-0, P.Taylor 1-0-0, P.Smith 0-1-0. Detroit, Walker 9-4-0, W.Harris 8-1-0, Reeves-Maybin 4-3-0, Barnes 4-1-1, Melifonwu 4-1-0, J.Okwara 3-0-2, Parker 3-0-0, McNeill 2-1-0, C.Harris 2-0-0, Berry 1-1-0, N.Williams 1-1-0, Lemonier 1-0-1, Moore 1-0-0, Marlowe 0-5-0, Brockers 0-1-0, Onwuzurike 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Detroit, Moore 1-21, Walker 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.