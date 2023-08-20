DetroitCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33484Totals30141
Vierling lf-3b3110Kwan lf4110
Torkelson 1b4112Ramírez dh3000
Greene cf4010Gonzalez rf3000
Cabrera dh4010Brennan ph1000
McKinstry pr-dh0000Laureano cf4011
Rogers c4000Giménez 2b3000
Carpenter rf4111Freeman 3b3010
Báez ss2100Arias 1b3000
Ibáñez 2b2010Collins c3010
Baddoo ph-lf2021Rocchio ss3000
Short 3b-2b4000

Detroit2000002004
Cleveland0001000001

DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 3. 2B_Kwan (28). HR_Torkelson (22), Carpenter (18). SB_Baddoo (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Rodriguez W,9-662-341116
Holton H,911-300001
Lange S,18-21100000
Cleveland
Allen L,6-6642225
De Los Santos122203
Morgan110000
Hentges110000

HBP_De Los Santos (Báez).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:17. A_26,824 (34,788).

