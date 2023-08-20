|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Vierling lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Collins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Rocchio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Short 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|200
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 3. 2B_Kwan (28). HR_Torkelson (22), Carpenter (18). SB_Baddoo (8).
HBP_De Los Santos (Báez).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:17. A_26,824 (34,788).
