DetroitCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals32252
Baddoo lf4121Freeman 2b4000
Greene cf4000Ramírez 3b4120
Vierling 3b3010Laureano rf3000
Torkelson 1b3110Kwan ph1110
Carpenter rf4111Gonzalez lf4012
Cabrera dh4011Calhoun dh4010
McKinstry ss-2b4000Arias 1b2000
Maton 2b2000Giménez ph1000
Short ph-ss2000Rocchio ss3000
Rogers c4121Naylor c3000
Straw cf3000

Detroit3000000014
Cleveland1000000012

E_Arias (6). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Torkelson (26), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), Ramírez (30). 3B_Kwan (6). HR_Baddoo (8), Rogers (15). SB_Torkelson (3). S_Baddoo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Skubal W,3-2631117
Holton H,8200012
Foley S,6-8121101
Cleveland
Williams L,1-4563324
Herrin12-310002
Karinchak11-300012
Morgan111102

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Bacon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_2:30. A_0 (34,788).

