|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vierling 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arias 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Short ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rocchio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|300
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Arias (6). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Torkelson (26), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), Ramírez (30). 3B_Kwan (6). HR_Baddoo (8), Rogers (15). SB_Torkelson (3). S_Baddoo (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Bacon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T_2:30. A_0 (34,788).
