DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34484310
Baddoo lf412101.227
Greene cf400012.305
Vierling 3b301011.270
Torkelson 1b311011.231
Carpenter rf411101.285
Cabrera dh401101.255
McKinstry ss-2b400001.234
Maton 2b200000.173
a-Short ph-ss200002.228
Rogers c412100.208

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32252210
Freeman 2b400001.261
Ramírez 3b412000.288
Laureano rf300002.167
b-Kwan ph111000.273
Gonzalez lf401201.238
Calhoun dh401000.289
Arias 1b200011.197
c-Giménez ph100000.243
Rocchio ss300013.273
Naylor c300001.181
Straw cf300001.238

Detroit300000001_480
Cleveland100000001_250

a-struck out for Maton in the 6th. b-tripled for Laureano in the 9th. c-popped out for Arias in the 9th.

E_Arias (6). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Torkelson (26), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), Ramírez (30). 3B_Kwan (6). HR_Baddoo (8), off Williams; Rogers (15), off Morgan. RBIs_Baddoo (26), Carpenter (43), Cabrera (21), Rogers (37), Gonzalez 2 (10). SB_Torkelson (3). S_Baddoo.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Carpenter 2, McKinstry 2, Vierling); Cleveland 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 12; Cleveland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Torkelson, Cabrera, Gonzalez.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 3-2631117883.76
Holton, H, 8200012191.69
Foley, S, 6-8121101152.68
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 1-4563324903.02
Herrin12-310002225.19
Karinchak11-300012223.72
Morgan111102203.42

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0. PB_Naylor (4).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Bacon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_2:30. A_0 (34,788).

