|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|10
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Vierling 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|McKinstry ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Short ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Kwan ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Arias 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|c-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Rocchio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Detroit
|300
|000
|001_4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|001_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Maton in the 6th. b-tripled for Laureano in the 9th. c-popped out for Arias in the 9th.
E_Arias (6). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Torkelson (26), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), Ramírez (30). 3B_Kwan (6). HR_Baddoo (8), off Williams; Rogers (15), off Morgan. RBIs_Baddoo (26), Carpenter (43), Cabrera (21), Rogers (37), Gonzalez 2 (10). SB_Torkelson (3). S_Baddoo.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Carpenter 2, McKinstry 2, Vierling); Cleveland 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 12; Cleveland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Torkelson, Cabrera, Gonzalez.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 3-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|88
|3.76
|Holton, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.69
|Foley, S, 6-8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.68
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|90
|3.02
|Herrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.19
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.72
|Morgan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.42
Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0. PB_Naylor (4).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Bacon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T_2:30. A_0 (34,788).
