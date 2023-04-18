|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|38
|4
|14
|4
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Freeman ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
E_Baddoo (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Bell (6), Freeman (1), Carpenter (4). HR_Gonzalez (1), Carpenter (3). SB_Greene (2), Torkelson (1). SF_Báez (1). S_Straw (2).
Sandlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:23.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.