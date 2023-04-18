ClevelandDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals384144
Kwan lf3010Maton 3b4100
Arias 1b3010Greene cf5130
Naylor ph-1b1000Báez ss4012
Ramírez 3b4110Carpenter rf5132
Bell dh3111Baddoo lf4000
Gonzalez rf4112Torkelson 1b4010
Giménez 2b4010Cabrera dh4000
Zunino c4000McKinstry 2b4020
Freeman ss4020Haase c4140
Straw cf3000

Cleveland0003000003
Detroit1000200014

E_Baddoo (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Bell (6), Freeman (1), Carpenter (4). HR_Gonzalez (1), Carpenter (3). SB_Greene (2), Torkelson (1). SF_Báez (1). S_Straw (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Gaddis583311
Morgan12-340002
Sandlin110001
Karinchak L,0-3111100
Detroit
Boyd553324
Englert320002
Lange W,1-0110001

Sandlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Karinchak pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:23.

