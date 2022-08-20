Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3237326
Ohtani dh412002.266
Trout cf400001.266
Rengifo 3b412101.272
Ward rf300012.259
Fletcher 2b401000.279
Adell lf301100.225
Walsh 1b300000.221
a-Suzuki ph000010.187
1-Sierra pr000000.197
Stassi c400000.198
Velazquez ss311100.184

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33411435
Greene cf502000.227
W.Castro rf401110.249
Báez ss400001.223
Haase dh311010.233
H.Castro 1b311001.281
Candelario 3b210111.196
Schoop 2b101100.202
Clemens 2b302001.140
Barnhart c411001.210
Reyes lf402100.276

Los Angeles111000000_370
Detroit02101000x_4110

a-walked for Walsh in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Ohtani (18), H.Castro (18), Schoop (20), Haase (11), Clemens (3). HR_Velazquez (6), off Alexander. RBIs_Rengifo (34), Velazquez (23), Adell (16), Schoop (34), W.Castro (21), Candelario (34), Reyes (19). SB_W.Castro (7). SF_Adell, Candelario. S_H.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Adell, Stassi); Detroit 6 (Reyes, Báez 2, Haase, Greene 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Trout, Fletcher, Walsh. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Clemens, H.Castro).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 4-441-3104423813.66
Barria22-310012322.58
Loup100000104.23
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, W, 3-7673312964.03
Lange, H, 16100002133.54
Jiménez, H, 10100002173.40
Soto, S, 23-25100010133.09

Inherited runners-scored_Barria 2-1.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:40. A_23,581 (41,083).

