|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|2
|6
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|3
|5
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Haase dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.196
|Schoop 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Clemens 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Los Angeles
|111
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|021
|010
|00x_4
|11
|0
a-walked for Walsh in the 9th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Ohtani (18), H.Castro (18), Schoop (20), Haase (11), Clemens (3). HR_Velazquez (6), off Alexander. RBIs_Rengifo (34), Velazquez (23), Adell (16), Schoop (34), W.Castro (21), Candelario (34), Reyes (19). SB_W.Castro (7). SF_Adell, Candelario. S_H.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Adell, Stassi); Detroit 6 (Reyes, Báez 2, Haase, Greene 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Trout, Fletcher, Walsh. GIDP_Stassi.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Clemens, H.Castro).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|2
|3
|81
|3.66
|Barria
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|2.58
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.23
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, W, 3-7
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|96
|4.03
|Lange, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.54
|Jiménez, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.40
|Soto, S, 23-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Barria 2-1.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:40. A_23,581 (41,083).
