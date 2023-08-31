|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|8
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.219
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|1-Rortvedt pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|c-Judge ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Peraza ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|O.Cabrera 3b-rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|3
|7
|12
|McKinstry 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Greene lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Baddoo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Vierling 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Carpenter rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|M.Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Kelly c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.200
|New York
|000
|000
|003
|0_3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000
|1_4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Bauers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 9th. c-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 10th.
E_Torres (12). LOB_New York 2, Detroit 12. 2B_Volpe (17), Ibáñez (19), Meadows (2). HR_Volpe (20), off Lange; Short (6), off Schmidt. RBIs_Volpe 3 (57), Short (29), Greene (35), Carpenter (55). SB_Carpenter (2), Meadows (2). CS_Bauers (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Pereira); Detroit 6 (M.Cabrera, Carpenter 2, Meadows, Greene 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Detroit 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_McKinstry. GIDP_LeMahieu, Greene.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Volpe); Detroit 1 (Kelly, Ibáñez, Kelly).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|94
|4.56
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.68
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.81
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|4.58
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.35
|Loáisiga, L, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0.71
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|81
|3.62
|Foley, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.50
|Holton, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.05
|Lange, BS, 19-23
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.93
|Brieske, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-0. IBB_off Loáisiga (Meadows). WP_Schmidt.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:48. A_19,630 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.