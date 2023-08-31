New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3235328
LeMahieu 1b301011.243
Torres 2b410001.270
Volpe ss412301.219
Stanton dh400001.203
1-Rortvedt pr-dh000000.113
Kiner-Falefa cf300001.247
c-Judge ph-rf100000.262
Bauers rf201000.208
a-Peraza ph-3b200000.136
Pereira lf400002.114
O.Cabrera 3b-rf-cf211010.215
Higashioka c300001.225

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37483712
McKinstry 3b-2b400013.238
Greene lf512101.285
Ibáñez 2b402000.247
b-Baddoo ph100000.219
Vierling 3b000000.259
Torkelson 1b400012.227
Carpenter rf512102.287
M.Cabrera dh500001.243
Meadows cf401012.294
Short ss411111.222
Kelly c110030.200

New York0000000030_351
Detroit0000300001_480

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Bauers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 9th. c-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 10th.

E_Torres (12). LOB_New York 2, Detroit 12. 2B_Volpe (17), Ibáñez (19), Meadows (2). HR_Volpe (20), off Lange; Short (6), off Schmidt. RBIs_Volpe 3 (57), Short (29), Greene (35), Carpenter (55). SB_Carpenter (2), Meadows (2). CS_Bauers (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Pereira); Detroit 6 (M.Cabrera, Carpenter 2, Meadows, Greene 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Detroit 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_McKinstry. GIDP_LeMahieu, Greene.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Volpe); Detroit 1 (Kelly, Ibáñez, Kelly).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt42-363337944.56
Middleton11-300011210.68
Kahnle110000152.81
Abreu110022284.58
Holmes100002123.35
Loáisiga, L, 0-12-30101040.71
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning620024813.62
Foley, H, 21100000122.50
Holton, H, 10100002152.05
Lange, BS, 19-23133301163.93
Brieske, W, 1-2100001103.52

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-0. IBB_off Loáisiga (Meadows). WP_Schmidt.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:48. A_19,630 (41,083).

