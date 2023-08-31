|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|3
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Greene lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|O.Cabrera 3b-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000
|—
|4
E_Torres (12). DP_New York 1, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 2, Detroit 12. 2B_Volpe (17), Ibáñez (19), Meadows (2). HR_Volpe (20), Short (6). SB_Carpenter (2), Meadows (2).
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Schmidt.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:48. A_19,630 (41,083).
