|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|11
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Paredes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|H.Ramírez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|a-Raley ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Mead 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Siri cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|b-J.Lowe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|0
|8
|Vierling 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Baddoo lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Short ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.218
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|100_2
|7
|1
|Detroit
|010
|201
|00x_4
|12
|2
a-struck out for H.Ramírez in the 6th. b- for Pinto in the 7th.
E_Franco (8), Greene 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Baddoo (9), Rogers (10), Carpenter (9), Short (8). HR_Baddoo (6), off Stephenson. RBIs_Margot (28), Paredes (66), Rogers 3 (34), Baddoo (24). SB_Short (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Margot 2, Paredes, Pinto); Detroit 5 (Ibáñez 2, Vierling 2, Greene). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Detroit 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Franco, Díaz.
DP_Detroit 2 (Vierling, Ibáñez, Torkelson; Vierling, Torkelson).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|90
|6.23
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.10
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.25
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|88
|3.67
|Cisnero, H, 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|4.01
|Foley, H, 19
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.25
|Holton, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.94
|Lange, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|3.89
|Brieske, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Cisnero 2-0, Foley 1-1, Brieske 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Mead).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:47. A_30,939 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.