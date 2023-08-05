Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33272511
Díaz 1b501000.311
Franco ss403010.269
Paredes 2b500102.255
Arozarena lf300011.253
H.Ramírez dh211000.292
a-Raley ph-dh200002.264
Mead 3b300002.250
Margot rf-cf401102.255
Siri cf210011.218
Bethancourt c000010.214
Pinto c201000.357
b-J.Lowe ph-rf100011.267

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37412408
Vierling 3b501000.271
Greene cf401000.302
Torkelson 1b400000.224
Carpenter rf402001.257
Cabrera dh411002.254
Ibáñez 2b412000.243
Baddoo lf422101.215
Short ss401002.229
Rogers c402302.218

Tampa Bay010000100_271
Detroit01020100x_4122

a-struck out for H.Ramírez in the 6th. b- for Pinto in the 7th.

E_Franco (8), Greene 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Baddoo (9), Rogers (10), Carpenter (9), Short (8). HR_Baddoo (6), off Stephenson. RBIs_Margot (28), Paredes (66), Rogers 3 (34), Baddoo (24). SB_Short (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Margot 2, Paredes, Pinto); Detroit 5 (Ibáñez 2, Vierling 2, Greene). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Detroit 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Franco, Díaz.

DP_Detroit 2 (Vierling, Ibáñez, Torkelson; Vierling, Torkelson).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 0-141-393304906.23
Kelly2-300001103.12
Stephenson111101173.10
Diekman110001222.25
Adam110001112.45
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 2-151-361016883.67
Cisnero, H, 13101113214.01
Foley, H, 192-310000192.25
Holton, H, 710000171.94
Lange, H, 32-300030203.89
Brieske, S, 1-11-30000143.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Cisnero 2-0, Foley 1-1, Brieske 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Mead).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:47. A_30,939 (41,083).

