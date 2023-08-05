Tampa BayDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals374124
Díaz 1b5010Vierling 3b5010
Franco ss4030Greene cf4010
Paredes 2b5001Torkelson 1b4000
Arozarena lf3000Carpenter rf4020
H.Ramírez dh2110Cabrera dh4110
Raley ph-dh2000Ibáñez 2b4120
Mead 3b3000Baddoo lf4221
Margot rf-cf4011Short ss4010
Siri cf2100Rogers c4023
Bethancourt c0000
Pinto c2010
J.Lowe ph-rf1000

Tampa Bay0100001002
Detroit01020100x4

E_Franco (8), Greene 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Baddoo (9), Rogers (10), Carpenter (9), Short (8). HR_Baddoo (6). SB_Short (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Civale L,0-141-393304
Kelly2-300001
Stephenson111101
Diekman110001
Adam110001
Detroit
Skubal W,2-151-361016
Cisnero H,13101113
Foley H,192-310000
Holton H,7100001
Lange H,32-300030
Brieske S,1-11-300001

Cisnero pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Cisnero (Mead).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:47. A_30,939 (41,083).

