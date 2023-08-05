|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|H.Ramírez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Raley ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mead 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Short ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lowe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Detroit
|010
|201
|00x
|—
|4
E_Franco (8), Greene 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Baddoo (9), Rogers (10), Carpenter (9), Short (8). HR_Baddoo (6). SB_Short (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Civale L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Skubal W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Cisnero H,13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Foley H,19
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holton H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Brieske S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cisnero pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Cisnero (Mead).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:47. A_30,939 (41,083).
