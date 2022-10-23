|Anaheim
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Detroit
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Kubalik), 2:02 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Zegras 3 (Terry, Henrique), 5:31. 3, Detroit, Perron 4 (Hronek, Kubalik), 13:28 (pp).
Second Period_4, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Suter, Erne), 4:07.
Third Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 3 (Larkin, Sundqvist), 3:44 (pp). 6, Detroit, Soderblom 2 (Rasmussen), 14:24.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-9-11_32. Detroit 14-9-18_41.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Detroit 3 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 1-3-1 (41 shots-36 saves). Detroit, Husso 2-0-1 (32-31).
A_17,932 (20,000). T_2:33.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.
