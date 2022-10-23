|Anaheim
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Detroit
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Kubalik), 2:02 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Zegras 3 (Terry, Henrique), 5:31. 3, Detroit, Perron 4 (Hronek, Kubalik), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Beaulieu, ANA (Holding), 0:18; Lindstrom, DET (Slashing), 8:09; Anaheim bench, served by Terry (Elbowing), 13:10; Anaheim bench, served by McTavish (Roughing), 13:10; Erne, DET (Slashing), 13:10; Anaheim bench, served by Terry (Roughing), 13:51; Comtois, ANA (Roughing), 13:51; Sundqvist, DET (Slashing), 13:51; Zadina, DET (Cross Checking), 17:33; Copp, DET (Hooking), 17:52.
Second Period_4, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Suter, Erne), 4:07. Penalties_Seider, DET (Roughing), 7:43.
Third Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 3 (Larkin, Sundqvist), 3:44 (pp). 6, Detroit, Soderblom 2 (Rasmussen), 14:24. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by McTavish (Too Many Men on the Ice), 3:19; Jones, ANA (Elbowing), 4:15.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-9-11_32. Detroit 14-9-18_41.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Detroit 3 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 1-3-1 (41 shots-36 saves). Detroit, Husso 2-0-1 (32-31).
A_17,932 (20,000). T_2:33.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.
