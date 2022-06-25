DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659519
Reyes rf511002.284
Greene cf411000.350
Báez ss411401.216
Cabrera dh401002.298
1-W.Castro pr-dh010000.255
Grossman lf301110.208
Torkelson 1b401001.192
Candelario 3b402001.191
Schoop 2b400001.195
Haase c411001.205

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2813147
Varsho rf300000.234
Thomas cf400001.267
Marte dh200021.262
Walker 1b311010.210
D.Peralta lf301001.235
a-B.Kennedy ph100001.176
Rojas 3b201100.252
b-Luplow ph100000.164
C.Kelly c400001.115
Hager 2b200010.209
Perdomo ss300002.204

Detroit004000010_590
Arizona000100000_130

a-struck out for D.Peralta in the 9th. b-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Báez 4 (25), Grossman (17), Rojas (17). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario); Arizona 2 (Hager, Rojas). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
García, W, 2-251-331123814.57
Lange, H, 82-300011101.98
Fulmer, H, 11100011162.08
Chafin100000163.26
Soto100002152.77
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, L, 6-5674415993.64
Nelson100001161.59
Poppen121102182.91
Wendelken100001114.05

Inherited runners-scored_Lange 1-0. HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

