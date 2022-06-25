|Detroit
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Marte dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Kennedy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|004
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7). SF_Rojas (3).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).
