DetroitArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals28131
Reyes rf5110Varsho rf3000
Greene cf4110Thomas cf4000
Báez ss4114Marte dh2000
Cabrera dh4010Walker 1b3110
W.Castro pr-dh0100D.Peralta lf3010
Grossman lf3011B.Kennedy ph1000
Torkelson 1b4010Rojas 3b2011
Candelario 3b4020Luplow ph1000
Schoop 2b4000C.Kelly c4000
Haase c4110Hager 2b2000
Perdomo ss3000

Detroit0040000105
Arizona0001000001

DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7). SF_Rojas (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
García W,2-251-331123
Lange H,82-300011
Fulmer H,11100011
Chafin100000
Soto100002
Arizona
M.Kelly L,6-5674415
Nelson100001
Poppen121102
Wendelken100001

HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).

