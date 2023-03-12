Boston0123
Detroit1315

First Period_1, Detroit, Chiasson 2 (Larkin, Raymond), 12:22 (pp).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Seider 5, 6:34 (sh). 3, Detroit, Larkin 25 (Seider, Raymond), 10:39 (pp). 4, Detroit, Erne 8 (Berggren, Oesterle), 15:08. 5, Boston, Grzelcyk 4 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 16:52.

Third Period_6, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (Clifton), 3:37. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 46 (Grzelcyk, Zacha), 6:24. 8, Detroit, Copp 8 (Suter, Larkin), 19:36 (en).

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-16-13_33. Detroit 8-11-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Detroit 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Swayman 16-6-4 (25 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Husso 25-16-6 (33-30).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.

