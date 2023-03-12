|Boston
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Detroit
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Detroit, Chiasson 2 (Larkin, Raymond), 12:22 (pp). Penalties_Seider, DET (High Sticking), 8:18; Greer, BOS (Interference), 11:15; Nosek, BOS (Roughing), 19:04; Oesterle, DET (Roughing), 19:04; McAvoy, BOS (Roughing), 19:04; Czarnik, DET (Slashing), 19:04; Marchand, BOS (Cross Checking), 20:00.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Seider 5, 6:34 (sh). 3, Detroit, Larkin 25 (Seider, Raymond), 10:39 (pp). 4, Detroit, Erne 8 (Berggren, Oesterle), 15:08. 5, Boston, Grzelcyk 4 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 16:52. Penalties_Oesterle, DET (Tripping), 5:20; Nosek, BOS (Tripping), 9:34; Kubalik, DET (Slashing), 11:36; Kubalik, DET (Roughing), 17:37; Coyle, BOS (Roughing), 17:37.
Third Period_6, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (Clifton), 3:37. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 46 (Grzelcyk, Zacha), 6:24. 8, Detroit, Copp 8 (Suter, Larkin), 19:36 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 4-16-13_33. Detroit 8-11-7_26.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Detroit 2 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Swayman 16-6-4 (25 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Husso 25-16-6 (33-30).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:36.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.
